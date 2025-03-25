Louisville basketball is reaching out to a coveted transfer player. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year Amarri Monroe has been contacted by the Cardinals, per On3. There are a host of other schools interested in Monroe, including Seton Hall, Memphis and Texas A&M.

Monroe was a monster for Quinnipiac basketball this past season. He averaged more than 18 points a game, while also grabbing 9.1 rebounds a contest. Quinnipiac won the regular season title in the MAAC, before losing to Iona in the conference tournament.

Monroe entered the portal after spending the last two years at Quinnipiac. He also played a year at Wofford. He is a 6-foot-7 post player who can help a team's front court.

There are plenty of other programs likely to offer the transfer forward in the coming days, so Louisville will have plenty of competition for the forward's services.

Louisville basketball made the NCAA tournament this season before losing to Creighton in the Round of 64. Creighton is another team that has contacted Monroe.

Pat Kelsey exceeded expectations at Louisville basketball this year

Louisville basketball is led by Pat Kelsey, who just finished his first season at the school. He exceeded expectations as he took the Cardinals to the NCAA tournament.

Louisville was a tough rebuilding job before Kelsey arrived. The program parted ways after the 2023-24 season with former coach Kenny Payne. Payne struggled in Louisville, winning just 12 games in two seasons there.

Kelsey immediately turned it around. The coach won 27 games in year one, which was remarkable. The Cardinals made the ACC tournament championship game, where they lost to Duke. Louisville basketball entered March Madness as a no. 8 seed, but couldn't get past Creighton in game one.

The Louisville coach also quickly established his own culture for the program. Kelsey was seen walking around campus this season firing up fans before a home game against Tennessee. He also publicly invited former coach Rick Pitino to return and visit the school.

Louisville got some tough blows this season when two players went down to injury. In November, the school lost both Koren Johnson and Kasean Pryor for the season. Kelsey was able to still lead the team to 18 ACC conference wins in the regular season, despite those losses.

Before heading to the Bluegrass State, Kelsey coached at Winthrop and College of Charleston. He led both of those programs to the NCAA tournament.

The future certainly looks bright in Louisville.