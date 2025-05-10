Midway through the song, titled “Help Me,” Johnson — who simply uses Flau'jae as a moniker for her growing rap career — can be heard rapping, “Double C on my jacket like I'm Caitlin Clark,” in a clear nod to the reigning Rookie of the Year.

The line caught Clark's attention, who reposted the video on her Instagram story with a one-word sign of approval: “Elite.”

OMG CAITLIN POSTED FLAU’JAE’S SONG WE ARE SO UP CAITJAE FC pic.twitter.com/F2oUwdXEuo — cc akgae (@clrkszn) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson has name-dropped other athletes before, including former LSU athletes Angel Reese and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but this is her first time referencing someone she repeatedly played against. Johnson and Clark went head-to-head multiple times while the latter was leading the way at Iowa, including for the 2023 NCAA championship that the Tigers walked away with.

The song lyric seemingly indicates that Johnson still has tons of respect for Clark's game, which lines up with what she admitted during a March interview with Complex.

“[Clark's] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I've ever played against, ever in my life,” Johnson said. “I really respect the game, and I respect her skill. This is next level. It's not even close.”

Johnson's rap career has gained increasing attention in the last couple of years, thanks to viral highlights like a collaboration with Lil Wayne on “Came Out a Beast,” which is the track on her album that name-drops Reese and Burrows.

This hasn't been the first time an artist has been motivated to use Clark's name in a song, and it likely won't be the last.