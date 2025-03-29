Despite losing Angel Reese to the WNBA, Kim Mulkey has built another LSU women's basketball powerhouse. The third-seeded Tigers kept on rolling on Friday night, surviving a heavyweight battle against No. 2 seed NC State 80-73 to advance to the Elite Eight once again.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the second half, with NC State taking a late 73-70 lead. However, LSU scored the last 10 points of the game to take home the win and keep moving on.

One of the major reasons that LSU came out on top in a game with such small margins was the performance of star forward of Aneesah Morrow. The All-American played a masterful game on the interior, finishing with 30 points on 12-for-25 shooting with 19 rebounds. Morrow also made a pair of 3-pointers to help lift LSU to a huge win.

After the game, Mulkey sent a strong message to WNBA teams about Morrow's case to be taken near the top of the draft, via Farrah Yvette of WDSU.

Kim Mulkey says people forget Aneesah Morrow can do it all like shooting 3s. She has a message to WNBA scouts analyzing the next draft class.

“She just works! She's just an undersized post player in there battling bigger girls, demanding the ball, guarding on the perimeter,” Mulkey said after the LSU win, per Yvette. “We only hit three 3s tonight, so for you WNBA scouts, I think she lit it up from out there. I think they forget she can shoot the 3-ball because it's all she did when she was at DePaul. For us, it's not needed. … She's just one you want on your team. She's one of those kids, she plays that hard in practice every day.”

This LSU women's basketball team will need a similar performance from Morrow on Sunday in the Elite Eight when it takes on the top overall seed UCLA. The Bruins have arguably the most dominant post player in the nation in Lauren Betts and looked very strong in a dominant 76-62 win over Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.

Morrow has shown that she can play on Betts' level this season, and it should be a joy to watch the two All-Americans go at it with a spot in the Final Four on the line.