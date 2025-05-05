The LSU Tigers picked up arguably the biggest name in the transfer portal in former South Carolina guard MiLayshia Fulwiley. The star guard will have two more seasons of eligibility left before presumably heading to the WNBA. But before MiLayshia Fulwiley sets foot on LSU’s campus, she was busy winning the MVP with Team USA over the weekend.

MiLayshia Fulwiley competed in the 3x Nationals this weekend with Team USA, winning MVP at the event. The nationals serve as an evaluation of sorts for the potential pool of candidates for the 3×3 Team USA national team in Olympic competition.

Suiting up for Team Chaos, Fulwiley knocked down the game-winning shot to win the championship. With the 3X Nationals over, the focus now becomes her upcoming junior season with the LSU Tigers. Fulwiley will form a dynamic and explosive backcourt alongside senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson. Johnson had the opportunity to declare for the WNBA Draft, but opted to return for her final season.

Fuwilely joins the Tigers already having won a national championship at South Carolina in 2024. During her first two seasons of college basketball, she came off the bench for the Gamecocks. With senior guard Raven Johnson returning to South Carolina for one more year, along with the addition of the nation’s leading scorer in Ta’Niya Latson, Fulwiley’s path to being a starter was uncertain. There will be no uncertainty at LSU.

This past season, Fulwiley appeared in 39 games for South Carolina, at a little over 18 minutes per game. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 25.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This offseason, LSU lost three players to the transfer portal in Jersey Wolfenbarger (Tennessee), Sa’Myah Smith (Virginia) and Aalyah Del Rosario (Vanderbilt). But the Tigers added three players of their own from the portal in Fulwiley, former Notre Dame center Kate Koval and East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner.

As far as Fulwiley’s future Team USA 3×3 prospects, maybe she might qualify for a spot in the 2028 Olympics. The 3×3 women’s team brought home the bronze medal during the 2024 competition in Paris.