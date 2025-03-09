The SEC tournament is heating up in women's college basketball and fans were treated to a pair of excellent semifinal games on Saturday in Greenville. First, No. 5 South Carolina knocked off No. 10 Oklahoma to advance to the title game and then No. 9 LSU women's basketball and No. 1 Texas went to battle.

The Longhorns and Tigers went back and forth in a gritty, low-scoring affair, with the top team in the nation eventually coming out on top. Texas' 56-49 victory sets up a highly-anticipated rematch with the Gamecocks on Sunday for the title.

Even after the crushing defeat, LSU has bigger things to worry about. During the game, star forward Aneesah Morrow left the game and went to the locker room with an injury. She later returned to the bench with a walking boot on her left foot, via Cory Diaz of USA Today.

Aneesah Morrow has returned to #LSU’s bench. Walking boot on. pic.twitter.com/cc0iTIxgIm — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morrow didn't return to the game, and that was a major reason why Texas was able to pull away late and get the win.

LSU was already playing without star guard Flau'jae Johnson, who missed both Friday and Saturday's games with what head coach Kim Mulkey called shin inflammation. Johnson is expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament, but it's never good to have two of your stars banged up before what you hope is a deep postseason run.

The third star for the Tigers, Mikaylah Williams, struggled with foul trouble for most of the game against Texas, so Mulkey's three top scorers were all limited in one way or another over the course of this loss. Now, this LSU women's basketball team has almost two weeks off before it will play its first NCAA Tournament game, so Johnson and Morrow will both have time to get healthy.

Morrow was named First Team All-SEC this season after averaging 18.7 points and 14 rebounds per game. She is a massive key to LSU's title hopes, so the Tigers will be doing everything they can to get her healthy before the stretch run. Morrow is also a projected first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.