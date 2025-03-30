LSU women's basketball is currently in a battle with UCLA for a chance to advance to the Final Four, and one of their key players suffered an injury during the matchup. Aneesah Morrow left the game for some time after suffering a broken nose, but she was able to come back in.

Alongside Flau'jae Johnson, Morrow has been key for LSU this season and is a big reason why they're in the position to compete for an NCAA championship. Luckily, Morrow's injury isn't serious and she was able to come back into the game, and in the future, she may have to wear a face mask.

Aneesah Morrow continues to come up big for LSU

LSU was able to advance to the Elite Eight after beating NC State a couple of nights before. Morrow was big in the win, as she finished with 30 points on 12-for-25 shooting and 19 rebounds. After the game, head coach Kim Mulkey spoke highly of Morrow and what she was able to do for the team.

“She just works. She's just an undersized post player in there battling bigger girls, demanding the ball, guarding on the perimeter,” Mulkey said via Farrah Yvette of WDSU. “We only hit three 3s tonight, so for you WNBA scouts, I think she lit it up from out there. I think they forget she can shoot the 3-ball because it's all she did when she was at DePaul. For us, it's not needed. … She's just one you want on your team. She's one of those kids, she plays that hard in practice every day.”

Morrow will most likely be a top draft pick, and she'll be able to make an instant impact on any team that decides to select her. She's proven during her time at LSU that she is consistent and will produce at a high level, and it should be no surprise if that translates into the WNBA.