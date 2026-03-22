In a heart-stopping March Madness thriller that shook the arena, Fred Hoiberg led Nebraska basketball to a stunning last-second win over Vanderbilt, punching a dramatic ticket to the Sweet Sixteen. The moment felt unreal. The crowd roared. And as the final shot dropped, everything shifted at once. Under the bright lights, Nebraska basketball found something deeper than execution. They found belief.

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“It feels great, Andy. I can't believe that last shot. I'm still shaking,” Hoiberg said in a post-game interview with Andy Katz.

“I mean, what a great play. Price driving it in there. Hitting Braden and making a big win. We can switch up defense late. I'm speechless. Hell, I don't even know what to say right now, Andy.”

The game moved fast. Possession after possession. Blow for blow. Vanderbilt basketball pushed the pace and forced tough shots. Still, Nebraska stayed steady. Even when things slipped, they did not panic. That mattered most.

Nebraska basketball's composure fuels Sweet Sixteen run

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Fred Hoiberg pointed to poise as the difference. “Well, things weren't going very well for us. And I thought our guys did a great job keeping their poise and finding a way to make big plays when we needed them,” he said. “Yeah, Sam, I thought he was terrific all game long. Didn't score a lot, but he made big plays. And then Braden was huge for us off the bench. I'm really proud.”

Then came the final sequence. A hanging finish. A quick push. One last shot. “I mean, how about this play, Andy? I mean, this is unbelievable. Get this one, got to regroup and ready to get down to Houston,” Hoiberg added.

Even veterans were left stunned. “Let me tell you something. I've been doing this over 30 years. I've never seen an NCAA tournament game like this.”

Now Nebraska basketball moves forward with Hoiberg at the helm. Confidence rising. And with the Sweet Sixteen ahead, one question lingers: how far can this magical March Madness run really go?