The second round of March Madness delivered another unforgettable moment as Fred Hoiberg guided Nebraska basketball past Vanderbilt, and Jalen Rose could not hide his pride after the historic win. Nebraska edged Vanderbilt 74-72 in a thriller that sent shockwaves through the basketball tournament. The game stayed tight from start to finish. Every possession mattered. Every stop carried weight. Under the bright lights, Nebraska found just enough.

The final sequence defined the night. As the seconds faded, Braden Frager attacked the lane and finished a driving layup with 2.2 seconds left. Immediately, the crowd erupted. The bench followed. In that instant, it was the kind of moment players dream about. Nebraska had done it. As a result, for the first time in program history, they were headed to the Sweet Sixteen.

After the game, Rose shared his reaction with genuine emotion.

For @JalenRose, seeing his former teammate Fred Hoiberg lead @HuskerMBB to the Sweet Sixteen is a special thing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hhTsDss1sg — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

“So, I applaud Nebraska. And I'm also happy for Fred Hoiberg. I've known him for a really long time. I played with him in the league. And for him to be a really good coach, to go to Nebraska, and now take them to the Sweet 16, something that the team has never done, is just incredible.”

Clearly, this was not just analysis. Instead, this was respect from a former teammate.

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Hoiberg’s moment, Nebraska’s breakthrough

Hoiberg’s journey adds another layer to the story. Notably, he and Jalen Rose once shared the floor with the Indiana Pacers in the late 1990s. Now, years later, that same Hoiberg stands at the center of Nebraska’s biggest basketball achievement.

Meanwhile, the game reflected discipline and grit. Nebraska dominated inside late. In particular, they attacked the paint and controlled key rebounds. As a result, Vanderbilt struggled to respond. As Rose noted, defense broke down when it mattered most.

Still, this run feels different. Gradually, confidence is building. Execution is sharpening. And belief is growing with every possession.

Now, with history already made, one question rises above the noise: how far can Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball really go in this March Madness run?