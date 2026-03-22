March Madness delivered a moment to remember as Nebraska basketball punched its ticket past Vanderbilt into the Sweet Sixteen, with Sam Hoiberg calling it the “best birthday” present in a night that felt larger than the game itself.

"It's unbelievable. Definitely, best birthday yet." — .@HuskerMBB Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred Hoiberg, after advancing Nebraska to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history 🎂#MarchMadness @TheAndyKatz @awfulannouncing pic.twitter.com/eYj2fJVkoe — Bubba Elofskey  (v2) (@BubbaV239368) March 22, 2026

“It’s unbelievable, definitely best birthday yet,” Hoiberg said. “But I mean look at this crowd, everyone is still here, they’re going to be here for a while, unbelievable the support we have and doing it for them is what makes this so special.” That energy carried through every possession. Every stop. Every late push. Nebraska did not blink.

Hoiberg’s stat line told part of the story. Eight points. Four rebounds. Six assists. One steal. However, the impact ran deeper. He stayed composed. He made the right reads. And when the moment arrived, he delivered.

“You’re not the tallest person and somehow you climbed up there and had that putback, how’d you pull that off?” he was asked. His answer felt just as raw. “I had an open lane and I don’t know why I shot it but it felt like, I felt like I had a good angle to shoot it and I went in.”

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A moment Sam Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball will never forget

Meanwhile, Nebraska basketball found something beyond execution. More importantly, they found belief. As the game tightened, late-game execution sharpened. At the same time, defensive pressure tightened. As a result, against a tough Vanderbilt basketball squad, that edge mattered most.

Hoiberg kept it simple. “Shout out Rick for having my back on the other one, but yeah just some pretty plays at the end and that’s how you win these games against really good teams like Vandy.” In that moment, that trust defined the finish.

Now, the program stands in new territory. First-ever Sweet Sixteen. History secured. Yet, under the bright lights, one question rises louder than ever: what’s next for Nebraska basketball in this unforgettable March Madness run?