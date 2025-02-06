Dusty May and his Michigan basketball team held on for a big win against Oregon at home on Wednesday night. The Wolverines improved to 11-0 at the Crisler Center with the 80-76 win. It wasn't an easy one as the Ducks wouldn't go away. Michigan led by as many as 14 in the second half, but Oregon fought back to make it close down the stretch. The Wolverines made the winning plays in the final few minutes and they escaped with a win.

It hasn't been easy, but this Michigan basketball team is finding ways to win a lot of basketball games. Dusty May knows that they need to be better in a lot of areas, but the team found a way to make big plays to close it out.

“Our guys made big plays down the stretch, but we just, we just do enough to hold in their own,” Dusty May said in his postgame interview. “We've got to play a lot smarter when we're playing good basketball. But on to the next.”

Michigan found a way to get the win, but they let Oregon back into the game with turnovers. The turnover bug has been a major issue, and May knows that it needs to be fixed.

“I thought we played really, really hard tonight. We played with great intensity, and maybe because of that, our focus and concentration wasn't great at times,” May said. “We played some of our regulars longer stretches than usual. That could contribute to it also, but we've got a lot of work to do.”

Up next for the Wolverines is a big one as May will be returning to Indiana. May was a student manager at Indiana under Bob Knight, and he knows that Michigan has to play well if they are going to get a win at Assembly Hall.

“If we don't play better than we did tonight, we're in trouble,” May said about his return to Indiana.

With the win on Wednesday, the Michigan basketball team is now just half a game back of Purdue for first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play, tied with rival Michigan State for second place in the Big Ten. Oregon is now 16-7 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play as they have lost four games in a row.

Michigan and Indiana will tip off at noon CT on Saturday from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, and the game will be airing on CBS.