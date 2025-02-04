ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan looks to remain near the top of the Big Ten as they face Oregon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Michigan prediction and pick.

Oregon comes into the game at 16-6 on the year, and 5-6 in Big Ten play. That places them in 9th in the Big Ten this year. They opened up strong, starting the year 15-2, with the only losses being to UCLA and an Oregon 32-point loss to Illinois. Since then it has been a struggle. They have won just one of their last five games, and last time out, faced Nebraska. Nebraska took the lead in that game less than two minutes into the game and would never give it back. They led by six at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 16-5 on the year, and 8-2 in conference play, placing them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-1, with the only loss being in the second game of the year to Wake Forest. They would then lose two in a row before five more wins. Since then, they are just 3-2, with losses to Minnesota and Purdue, but a Michigan win over Penn State and one last time out over Rutgers. It was a tight first half with Rutgers, but Michigan would come away with a seven-point lead at halftime. They would not give up the lead in the second half, winning the game 66-63.

Here are the Oregon-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Michigan Odds

Oregon: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Michigan: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 37th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oregon has scored well this year. They are 95th in the nation in points per game while sitting 102nd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 93rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Oregon is led by Nate Bittle, who leads the team in both rebounds and points per game this year. He comes into the game with 7.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.5 points per game this year. He also adds 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Brandon Angel. Angel comes into the game with 9.8 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In the backcourt, Jackson Shelstad leads the way. He leads the team with 2.7 assists per game while adding 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and a steal. He is joined in the backcourt by TJ Bamba. Bamba is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is ranked 20th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan has been great on offense this year. They are 17th in the nation in points per game while sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are seventh in the nation in assists per game this year. Michigan has also started games strong, sitting eighth in the nation in first-half points.

Vladislav Goldin leads the way for Michigan this year. He comes into the game with 15.6 points per game while adding six rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game this year. Goldin is joined in the frontcourt by Danny Wolf, who leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with ten rebounds per game while adding 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Tre Donaldson leads the team in assists this year. He has 4.3 assists per game while adding 12.8 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Roddy Gayle Jr. Gayle comes in with 11.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick

While both teams score well and have solid offensive units, the Michigan defense may be the difference in this game. They are 113th in the nation in opponent points per game but are 24th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Oregon is 133rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 81st in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Michigan will have a major advantage on the glass in this one. They are top 100 in the nation in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages. Oregon is outside the top 175 in both categories. Finally, Michigan shoots well from three. They are 52nd in the nation in three-point shooting this year, while Oregon is 205th. Take Michigan to win big.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -6.5 (-110)