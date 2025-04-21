The Michigan basketball team received some good news on Monday as senior guard Nimari Burnett announced that he will be back for one more season. Burnett was a big part of Michigan's Sweet 16 run this past season, and getting an experienced player like him back is huge for the Wolverines.

“Nimari Burnett is returning to Michigan next season, per his IG page,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “Significant Big Ten News.”

Nimari Burnett shared a simple message for Michigan basketball fans upon his return:

“Let’s win it all,” he said.

Burnett has been at Michigan since the 2023-24 season, and this is his third school. He started his career back in 2020 at Texas Tech, and he transferred to Alabama after that. Burnett spent one season with the Red Raiders and one with the Crimson Tide before coming to play for the Wolverines.

At Texas Tech and Alabama, Burnett got a decent amount of playing time, but he has started in every single game since coming to Michigan. During his first season with the Wolverines, Burnett averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 39.9% from the floor and 34.7% from three.

Burnett didn't average as many points this past season, but he was a much more efficient scorer. He averaged 9.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 1.5 APG. He averaged five minutes less per game than the previous season, and he shot the ball better a lot better as well. Burnett was 47.6% from the floor and he shot 40% from three.

The three-point shooting that Burnett brought to the table was big for Michigan last year as they went through a stretch in Big Ten play when a lot of guys were struggling to shoot the deep ball. Burnett even won the Wolverines a game with his sharp-shooting ability as he hit a deep three at the buzzer to take down Rutgers.

Getting Burnett back for next season is a win for the Michigan basketball program, and it is the cherry on top of what has already been a successful offseason. Head coach Dusty May has brought in another impressive haul of transfers that includes the top player in the college basketball transfer portal, Yaxel Lendeborg. There is a chance that Lendeborg goes to the NBA instead of coming to Michigan, but even without him, this transfer portal class is stacked.

Dusty May did a great job turning around this program during his first year on the job, and the future is looking bright with year two on the horizon.