The college basketball season isn't even over yet and Michigan has already had a productive offseason. A day after North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau committed to the Wolverines, Dusty May's group has also landed Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. On3 Sports was first to report the news.

As a freshman, Johnson started eight out of the Illini's 30 games in 2024-25, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

As is often the case with freshmen, Johnson's minutes and effectiveness fluctuated throughout the season. He flashed some serious potential, however, posting five games with 10 or more rebounds. He also shot 64% from the field for the season.

Johnson's departure was a surprising and crushing blow to Illini fans, as the Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper explained.

“Seeing Morez Johnson Jr. hit the exits by entering the transfer portal on Friday stings more than any other for many supporters Johnson was a long-time commit, an eventual Illinois Mr. Basketball winner and an immediate fan favorite once he was officially part of this year's team,” he said. “Johnson became one of Illinois' most consistent performers during the meat of the Big Ten season, which led to him making eight consecutive starts prior to breaking his wrist against Michigan State.”

Morez Johnson Jr. joins Elliot Cadeau on Michigan basketball roster

May's first season as Michigan head coach was a success by any measure. A year after the Wolverines went 8-24, he turned Michigan into an NCAA Tournament team. The Wolverines finished the season 27-10, reaching the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four-bound Auburn.

But Michigan has holes to fill, particularly in the post with Vlad Goldin exhausting his eligibility and Danny Wolf a candidate for the NBA Draft. Johnson will help fill the gap there.

Michigan also brought in the guard, Cadeau, who may have worn out his welcome at North Carolina. The sophomore guard averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists last season. His addition preceded starting point guard Tre Donaldson putting his name into the transfer portal, which was announced Tuesday.

Donaldson led Michigan in assists and steals last year in his only season in Ann Arbor. He spent his first two at Auburn and will have one year of eligibility remaining.