ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC San Diego-Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UC San Diego-Michigan.

The 12-over-5 upset is always a central talking point when a new March Madness bracket is revealed. The 12s have usually managed to beat the 5s at least once per year over the past 40 years, since the NCAA Tournament expanded to a 64-team field in 1985 (before then expanding to 68 teams in 2011). No. 12 seeds have beaten No. 5 seeds 55 times since 1985, a win percentage of just over 35. So, roughly one out of every three 12-5 games over 40 years of NCAA Tournament competition has gone to the 12 seed. UC San Diego will try to become the latest 12-over-5 winner when it faces Michigan in a delicious first-round matchup in Denver.

Michigan is led by coach Dusty May, who came to Ann Arbor after leading Florida Atlantic to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2023 Final Four. The Wolverines made a run at the Big Ten championship but faded late in the regular season. They did, however, bounce back to win the Big Ten Tournament championship and come into this game on an upswing. May will try to make sure Michigan is not a victim of a 12-over-5 bracket buster.

Here are the UC San Diego-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: UC San Diego-Michigan Odds

UC San Diego: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Michigan: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch UC San Diego vs Michigan

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego was not a Division I school several years ago. Head coach Eric Olen was part of the Tritons when they were a lower-division program. He accompanied UCSD on the move up to Division I. He has instantly succeeded in making UC San Diego a force. The Tritons won both the regular-season and Big West championships. They are 30-4 entering this game. They are good, and they are tough. This is not a weak 12 seed.

The Tritons have a very good defense, and it is specifically a defense which is very good at forcing turnovers. Michigan's main weakness as a team is turning the ball over. The Wolverines are very good when they limit mistakes, but when their guards — which are decent but not especially strong — do not protect the ball, everything unravels for them. UCSD is a particularly thorny and difficult matchup for Michigan. The Wolverines would have preferred an opponent which is better on offense than on defense, but UC San Diego leans into its defense and is therefore going to be very hard for Michigan to beat. Michigan has been prone to some very brutal offensive performances this season, particularly over the past month. As the season moved along, Michigan's offense became easier for opponents to scout. Michigan thrived earlier in the season when there wasn't as much film available, but as the games have come and gone, opposing coaches have identified how to choke off Michigan's ball movement and offensive efficiency. Eric Olen is a good-enough coach that he can solve Michigan's offense as well.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is favored by only 2.5 points against a Big West opponent. UC San Diego is really good, but UCSD is still a champion of a smaller conference. Michigan just won the Big Ten Tournament by beating three really good teams: Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin. Dusty May is a Final Four coach who will have a good plan for UC San Diego. Michigan can cover by winning this game by just three points. That's too good to pass up.

Final UC San Diego-Michigan Prediction & Pick

The game will be a battle, and UC San Diego is legitimately good, but Michigan just has to win by three points to cover. We like that prospect. Take Michigan.

Final UC San Diego-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -2.5