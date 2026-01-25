The Michigan State basketball team had a special day in its win over Maryland Saturday. Michigan State star Jeremy Fears Jr. made Big Ten history, when he finished the game with both 17 points and 17 assists.

“He’s the first player in Big Ten history with at least 17 points and 17 assists in a single game and the first player to do it vs a D-I team since Markquis Nowell against MSU in the 2023 Tournament,” college basketball reporter Jared Berson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan State improved to 18-2 on the season, following a 91-48 blowout over the Terrapins. Fears needed just 25 minutes of time on the floor to post his impressive double-double.

Michigan State basketball shot close to 61 percent from the floor on Saturday.

Michigan State hopes to win another national championship with Tom Izzo

The Spartans are led by veteran head coach Tom Izzo. Izzo has made history of his own recently, surpassing the Indiana legend Bob Knight in the Big Ten conference record books for league victories.

Izzo loved to see Fears play so well against Maryland.

“Fears started working on his midrange more. He is feeling more under control. He's been fun, you know? A scoring point guard is not the norm in this system. Jeremy Fears Jr. is doing so much more, defensively,” Izzo said, per USA Today.

Izzo was also pleased with the composure of his Spartans team on Saturday.

“Nice to have one of those games, to be honest with you. Really proud of my guys. Last time, we were down 15 to Oregon (in the first game back from a west coast trip last year). This program is built on physical toughness, mental toughness,” the coach added.

Michigan State is hoping to reach the NCAA tournament once again with Izzo. The legendary head coach has one national championship under his belt, which came in 2000. This Michigan State squad would love to deliver another title to Izzo.

Michigan State basketball next plays Rutgers on Tuesday.