Changes can happen across college basketball in an instant, as NC State basketball fired head coach Kevin Keats in March. The move came following a disastrous season, which current McNeese State head coach Will Wade has had his eyes on.

When asked about the job opening and if he'd looked into it, he had a simple answer.

“Yes, Wade said via John Fanta of CBB on Fox on X (formerly Twitter).

After the latter spent a good chunk of time in the SEC, his time abruptly ended. He was in the middle of an FBI investigation that involved paying players before NIL was introduced.

Regardless, he has kept coaching, but this time at a mid-major school. In his second season with McNeese State, he led them to two Southland Conference titles and two spots in the NCAA tournament.

While they were bounced by Gonzaga in the first round in 2024, they hope to avoid that in 2025. Still, Wade's attention might be geared towards another Power conference opportunity.

Everyone saw that he excelled in Baton Rouge with LSU basketball. In a predominantly weaker ACC, Wade could make some noise if he got the job with NC State basketball.

Would Will Wade take the NC State basketball job?

At this point, the ball might be in his court. After all, Wade explained that he talked with NC State basketball about the job vacancy. It could be a nice way for him to bring NC State basketball back into prominence.

Following a 2023-24 season of excellence, they were a true underdog. They won the ACC and ended up in the Final Four. While the Wolfpack lost to Purdue basketball, there was serious potential.

However, the athletic department saw too much of a disaster this season to cling onto any hope. Because of that, they began their next head coaching search as soon as possible.

It seems that there is mutual interest between Wade and the NC State basketball program. The opportunity to get out of a mid-major and into a Power conference would be huge.

Throughout his career, he has a 253-106 record, and 10 total losses over the past two seasons. His resume screams consistency, and is one that the Wolfpack have been yearning for.

For now, Wade will likely keep his focus on McNeese State and how far they can go in the tournament. Following that, he'll likely resume those conversations with the athletic department.

At this point, signs might point towards Wade being the next head coach. Time will tell if that takes place, though.