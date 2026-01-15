Finally, the NCAA got one right. For the last few years, the magic of March Madness has been awkwardly shared with the chaos of the transfer portal. Fans would watch their team prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup only to see a key rotation player enter the portal before the next tip-off. It was messy, distracting, and universally disliked by coaches and spectators alike.

On Wednesday, the NCAA officially fixed it. According to NBC Sports broadcaster John Fanta, the transfer portal windows for both men's and women's basketball will now open the day after the national championship game. The new window will remain open for a 15-day period.

“The best news you will read today,” Fanta posted on X. “This is a change from it opening during March Madness. The changes are effective immediately.”

The shift is a massive win for the integrity of the postseason. Previously, the portal opened on the Monday after Selection Sunday. This forced coaching staffs to juggle game-planning for the biggest games of their lives while simultaneously re-recruiting their own rosters and monitoring available talent elsewhere.

It created a bizarre environment where teams still chasing a title had to worry about free agency starting in their own locker room. The new 30-day window (down from 45) will now be split, but the primary 15-day frenzy won't start until the confetti has been swept up.

College basketball is at its best when the focus is on the court. With this change, the drama of March stays where it belongs, in the bracket, allowing players, coaches, and fans to fully immerse themselves in the tournament without the looming distraction of the portal.