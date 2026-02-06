Former UCLA standout freshman Amari Bailey gambled on his future in 2023, choosing to enter the NBA Draft instead of honing his game in college. His leap of faith yielded unfortunate results. He was selected in the second round and played just 10 games for the Charlotte Hornets the following season. The 6-foot-3 guard is not even in the G League anymore. Now, Bailey is seeking a second chance, the kind that would launch the NCAA into uncharted territory. He is seeking another year of college eligibility, and a suitor is emerging.

Bailey will officially visit Grand Canyon University during Wednesday's game against New Mexico, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Antelopes are aggressively pursuing the 21-year-old amid his attempt to gain reentry into the NCAA, and they will now have the opportunity to make their case.

Amari Bailey moves closer toward a possible college return

Bryce Drew's squad is presently in fourth place during its first year in the Mountain West Conference, but it could strengthen its potential March Madness aspirations by adding a player who started on a team that reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Given its recent track record, Grand Canyon (15-7, 8-3) could also carry plenty of appeal for Bailey.

The Antelopes have advanced to the Big Dance in three of the last four seasons and earned its first Tournament victory by upsetting Saint Mary's. The program may not boast the historic prominence of UCLA or other Power Four squads, but it can still offer Amari Bailey decent exposure and favorable opportunities to succeed. If the former Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection is given the green light, more schools could be motivated to make a recruiting pitch.

Bailey, who averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 games with UCLA, is trying to become the first player to obtain NCAA eligibility after playing in the NBA. Others have returned to college after getting drafted or spending time in the G League, but this would bring a whole new meaning to the term “fresh start.”

Bailey rolled the dice by declaring for the NBA in the first place, so it makes sense for him to do so again. It is up to the NCAA to decide if he deserves to cash in after already completing this portion of his basketball journey.