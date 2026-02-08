While the No. 9 Nebraska basketball team was looking to bounce back after the Illinois loss, they got a huge win over the Rutgers Scarlett Knights on Saturday, 80-68. As the Nebraska basketball team also lost to Michigan, starting the two-game skid with the Illinois result, the program needed a win to kickstart its winning ways, with the game led by a huge outing from Rienk Mast.

The senior Cornhuskers forward would record a game-high 26 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds, as the offense was clearly running through him. This type of performance from Mast was needed as he had been on an immense slump heading into the game, as head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke on being motivated to see the player back to form.

“We talked a lot about that. The last two games, didn't play Michigan game, and then he was obviously not himself in the Illinois game,” Hoiberg said, according to HuskerOnline. “For him to bounce back, our offense always runs better when Rienk's got the ball in his hands…When Rienk's got the ball in his hand, generally, good things happen.”

“I thought our cutting and movement was really good, and we had 19 assists and only six turnovers,” Hoiberg continued. “But yeah, Rienk, it's great to see him get it going. I thought his pace was great….So, yeah, just great to have Rienk back to who he is. And, you know, he'll, what did he have? 26,” Hoiberg said. “But I just thought he played the right way. He didn't force the issue at all.”

Nebraska basketball's Rienk Mast on getting his confidence back

With the Nebraska basketball team looking to be a March Madness contender, it would help to get steady play from Mast, looking to turn a page after the aforementioned slump. He would speak after the win over Rutgers, highlighting the return of his “confidence.”

“It was good to have some confidence back…It was good today,” Mask said, according to Justin Frommer.

The Cornhuskers are 21-2, 10-2 in the Big Ten as they next take on No. 10 Purdue on Tuesday.