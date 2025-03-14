North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis hit a career milestone on Thursday. The Tar Heels kept their NCAA tournament hopes alive with a 68-59 win over Wake Forest, in the ACC tournament. Davis also picked up his 100th career win as a head coach, per ACC Network.

Davis and his North Carolina basketball team are fighting for a bid. The team is considered one of the last four teams to qualify for March Madness, per ESPN bracketology. North Carolina's chances are greatly affected by how the team does in the ACC tourney.

North Carolina basketball has a 22-12 record following the win over Wake Forest. The team takes on Duke Friday in the ACC tournament semi-finals, with a bid possibly on the line.

North Carolina is making a charge to March Madness

North Carolina basketball looked dead in the water just a month or so ago. The team lost to Duke and Pittsburgh in back-to-back games, and the team had struggled to beat quality teams.

Davis has North Carolina rolling in the last month. The Tar Heels started to pick up wins in the ACC, but the quality wins do remain scarce. An ACC tournament championship may be the only way to fully assure the team of a March Madness bid.

Davis has had success since he took over the historic program from Roy Williams. He went to the national championship game in 2022, in just his first season. Davis also led North Carolina last year to the Sweet Sixteen. If the Tar Heels get a bid, it would be his third trip in four seasons to the Big Dance.

The North Carolina basketball coach is trying to not think about the NCAA tournament, but rather on the next game in front of the team.

“What is real for us is our improvement as a team. What is real for us has been the opponent right in front of us. Right now, it's playing Duke tomorrow at 7:00,” Davis said Thursday, per 247 Sports. “Those are the things that we're focused on. I've always believed this from Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge, if you just focus on the preparation, the process and your play, everything else will take care of itself. That's where our focus is on, and I feel like we're getting better, and I feel like we're improving.”

North Carolina and Duke play Friday at 7:00 ET in the ACC championship semi-final. The other game is Louisville against Clemson. Sunday is Selection Sunday.