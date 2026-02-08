Oklahoma State basketball got a big upset win over BYU a few days ago, but there were things being said during the game that were just uncalled for. After the game, BYU head coach Kevin Young said he heard anti-Mormon chants in the Oklahoma State student section.

The Big 12 investigated the chants and issued a $50,000 fine to the school for their actions.

“There were some ‘F The Mormons' chants tonight by the student section that I heard,” Young said after the game. “It was a great win for Oklahoma State University. I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted.

“I got four small kids at home, I'm a Mormon, and when I go home, they're going to ask me about it, the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona.”

The Big 12 noted that they were aware of the reports and mentioned they have a zero-tolerance policy for the behavior of that nature.

Oklahoma State president Jim Hess made a statement saying that behavior that demeans others has no place at their school.

“The Cowboy Code calls us to treat others with respect and dignity, and we are reviewing what occurred and will address any violations of our standards of conduct appropriately,” Hess said.

“Oklahoma State University values the relationship we have with BYU and deeply respects their community and their faith,” Hess continued. “I have reached out to BYU leadership directly to express our commitment to upholding the standards we expect from our community. We will continue to work with our students and fans to ensure that the atmosphere at our events reflects the values of the Cowboy family.”

This was the fourth time in the past year that the chant has been used during a BYU men's basketball or football game.