Purdue basketball is gearing up for a historic season in 2025-26. The Boilermakers are coming off another Sweet 16 appearance that ended in a thrilling clash against national runner-up Houston. There's absolutely no shame in that result, especially after losing two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Now, head coach Matt Painter's program can return all its critical players from this past season, including the elite trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn. In addition, the Boilermakers have made several winning additions in the transfer portal.

The latest move came on Wednesday as North Florida guard Liam Murphy announced his commitment to Purdue basketball. The 6'7 forward from Staten Island averaged 13.0 points per game for the Opreys on a very impressive 42.3% from three-point range.

The Boilermakers might have their best team ever next season

A lot still has to happen before Purdue basketball can confirm itself as one of the national title favorites. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer have yet to decide whether they will return to West Lafayette. However, if they should as expected, this roster will be built to contend in March with one of the most experienced and elite backcourts and frontcourts in the country. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been the constants in the backcourt for the past three years. Both have improved every single season, and Smith was recently named Big Ten Player of the Year and a First-team All-American.

In the frontcourt, Kaufman-Renn was the biggest surprise for this program over the past year. The junior led the Boilermakers in points, rebounds, and blocks and was named a Third-team All-American. Should Kaufman-Renn return, he'll be joined by one of the most coveted transfers at center in Oscar Cluff. The Queensland native is coming off a season with South Dakota State, where he averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Murphy ultimately gives the Boilermakers more floor space and size on the perimeter to guard big wings. Matt Painter would usually assign major defensive assignments to freshman guard C.J. Cox, who is also set to return, but his 6'3 height can make him susceptible against bigger guards/wings. Purdue basketball now has more backup for Cox.

Overall, Matt Painter has brought this program to new heights. The Boilermakers made their first National Championship game in school history in 2024 and have been a No. 1 seed in two of the last three years. While the teams with Zach Edey were elite, this upcoming group has the upside to be the best team in West Lafayette yet. But that all starts with staying healthy and getting Loyer and Kaufman-Renn to return.