Quinnipiac basketball is losing a star. Forward Amarri Monroe is entering the transfer portal, per On3. Monroe is heading out after finishing the campaign as Player of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, or MAAC.

Quinnipiac had an outstanding year in the MAAC. The school finished the regular season first in the conference standings, with a 15-5 league record. The Bobcats had 20 total wins on the year.

Monroe was a force for the squad. He posted 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a game for the Bobcats, who failed to make the NCAA tournament. That's because the club lost in the MAAC conference tournament to Iona.

Monroe will be sought after by plenty of power 4 programs this offseason. He is a 6-foot-7 junior, who was known as one of the most talented forwards in the conference.

The forward played the last two seasons for the Bobcats. He averaged double-figures in scoring both seasons. Monroe played his first year of college basketball at Wofford.

Quinnipiac had a disappointing end to their season

The Bobcats were seen this season as the automatic qualifier from the MAAC to go to March Madness. That didn't happen, as Iona upset them in the league tournament. Iona went on at the end of the season to fire their coach, Tobin Anderson.

Quinnipiac is led by Tom Pecora, who just finished his second season with the team. Pecora previously coached at Fordham and Hofstra, and is one of the most well-known college basketball coaches in the New York City metro area. He has won the MAAC Coach of the Year award in both seasons at Quinnipiac.

Pecora will now have to rebuild his roster once again, with Monroe heading to the portal. While Monroe could return to the school, it is likely the talented forward will try his hand with a power 4 program.

The Bobcats haven't had much luck making the NCAA tournament. Quinnipiac basketball has never made the NCAA tournament as a Division I school. The Bobcats have made the tournament several times in Division II, with their last appearance coming in 1988.

Quinnipiac basketball fans are thirsting for a trip to March Madness. Pecora has won the MAAC regular season title the last two seasons, but failed to win the conference tournament both times.

This season's MAAC representative in March Madness was Mount St. Mary's. The squad got beat soundly by Duke in the Round of 64.