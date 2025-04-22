Former UCLA women's basketball forward Janiah Barker committed to Tennessee, the women's basketball program announced Monday, via I Talk Hoops on X, formerly Twitter. Barker, who spent the 2024–25 season with the Bruins, will join the Lady Vols for her final year of eligibility.

Barker, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 7.4 points, six rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.4 minutes per game during her junior season at UCLA, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. She primarily came off the bench, contributing to a Bruins team that achieved a 34–3 record and reached the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history, ultimately falling to eventual champion UConn.

Before transferring to UCLA, Barker played two seasons at Texas A&M, where she was the highest-ranked recruit in program history, entering as the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2022. At Texas A&M, she averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman and 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

Barker is the second transfer addition for Tennessee this offseason, joining guard Nya Robertson from SMU. Under second-year head coach Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols are also set to welcome five top-60 recruits, including No. 9 prospect Mia Pauldo. Returning starters Talaysia Cooper, Ruby Whitehorn, and Zee Spearman are expected to provide continuity for the team, which finished the previous season with a 24–10 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Barker's commitment comes amid several roster changes at UCLA, where she was among several players to enter the transfer portal following the season.

Junior guard Londynn Jones, who averaged 8.5 points and led the Bruins with 72 three-pointers, also transferred, committing to USC.

With the addition of Barker, Tennessee aims to bolster its frontcourt depth and experience as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Her versatility and previous honors, including being named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, are expected to a helpful addition to the Lady Vols' efforts in the Southeastern Conference.