After both teams fended off frisky mid-major squads in the first round of March Madness, No. 4 seed Texas A&M basketball and No. 5 seed Michigan went back and forth for 40 minutes on Saturday in Denver. Both teams traded heavyweight blows, but it was the Wolverines who came out on top in the end by a core of 91-79.

Texas A&M led by double digits on multiple occasions in the second half, but gave up a huge 15-2 run after a Wade Taylor IV 3-pointer gave it a 70-66 lead with just under eight minutes to go. By the end of the run, Michigan had built an 81-72 advantage and never looked back in the victory.

After the game, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was not happy with a few areas that are usually strong points for the Aggies, but let them down in this game according to TexAgs.

“We didn't finish at the rim at the rate we need to,” Williams said. “We fouled way too much. We are dependent on shooting more balls from the field and free throw line. To allow them in the bonus so quickly in both halves goes against us.”

Texas A&M usually makes its hay as one of the most physical teams in the nation and pushes its opponents around on its way to victory. On Saturday, however, Michigan was consistently able to get the better of it on the interior.

Williams was specifically unhappy with Texas A&M's play after that critical moment at the eight-minute mark when Taylor knocked down the triple that seemed to give the Aggies some momentum. After the timeout, they had lost it all.

“At the eight-minute timeout, we had 70 points, leading 70-66,” Williams said. “We were doing really well. After that, we didn't finish at the rim, got them in the bonus, didn't shoot enough balls, didn't protect the rim, and didn't get another turkey.”

Texas A&M is also one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball, but that didn't hold up in this one. Michigan out-rebounded the Aggies by nine, 48-39, in this game, including a 16-15 edge over the best offensive rebounding team in the nation.

It looked for much of the day like Texas A&M had what it took to get the better of Michigan, but its advantages on paper let it down in the end. Now, it will be a long offseason ahead as Buzz Williams looks to raise the ceiling for this group and get to the second weekend of March Madness.