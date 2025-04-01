One of the biggest coaching moves in the beginning of the coaching cycle in college basketball was Sean Miller's decision to move from Xavier to Texas basketball immediately after knocking the Longhorns out of the NCAA Tournament. Now, Miller is hard at work building his roster with the Longhorns heading into next season.

On Tuesday, Miller landed a commitment from one of the best players in the transfer portal, and one that he is very familiar with. Former Xavier wing Dailyn Swain has committed to Texas out of the portal, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain has committed to Texas, CAA's NIL Basketball division told ESPN,” Givony reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 19-year old sophomore will follow Sean Miller and Xavier's coaching staff to Austin, bringing his Swiss Army Knife versatility at 6-foot-8.”

Swain could have opted to enter this name into the NBA Draft and would have garnered consideration in the second round or potentially late in the first round. He is a big, athletic wing with length who developed as a scorer as the 2024-25 season went along. In the end, he finished as Xavier's third-leading scorer at 11 points per game and shot over 53% from the field.

Now, Swain will get to hone his skillset with the Longhorns as he aims to be a first-round pick coming out of Texas. The 3-point shot is the primary area of improvement that sticks out for the Columbus native, as he shot just 25% from deep as a sophomore.

That low percentage doesn't mean that Swain doesn't have the capability from the outside. In Xavier's Round of 64 loss to Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, he knocked down three triples on his way to a 27-point explosion that showed the type of scorer that he can be when he is clicking.

Adding Swain will also allow Miller to implement his culture more seamlessly at Texas. Whether he can pull any more key Xavier players over to Austin remains to be seen, but having Swain in the fold should give Longhorns fans confidence that Miller can get this thing off the ground in year one.