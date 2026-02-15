The Texas Tech basketball team kept a special season going on Saturday, with an upset victory over Arizona. In that game, Texas Tech star JT Toppin posted a monster performance.

“JT Toppin is only the 2nd player in Big 12 History with a 30+ point Double-Double vs an AP No. 1 Team,” the Big 12 Conference posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Red Raiders won in overtime, 78-75. Toppin poured in 31 points, and added 13 rebounds. Texas Tech basketball now improves to 19-6 overall, and 9-3 in the Big 12 this season. The club has won three games in a row.

Arizona has quickly lost two in a row, after starting the season with a 23-0 record. The Wildcats fell to second place in the Big 12, after the loss.

JT Toppin led the way for Texas Tech against Arizona

Toppin has been the undisputed leader of this Texas Tech team. He is leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks. Toppin is averaging a double-double, with a 21 points per game scoring average to go with 11 rebounds a game.

Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland can't say enough about the toughness of his veteran star.

Article Continues Below

“JT Toppin was not going to be denied at the end of this game,” McCasland said, per the Associated Press.

Three Red Raiders players finished the game in double figures. Texas Tech is now in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12. Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas all have 9-3 conference marks.

“We're not guessing. This isn't luck,” McCasland said. “These dudes practice hard and put themselves in position every day. There's no shortcuts to this. It's a grind, and you've got to love it. These dudes love it.”

Toppin is making a strong case for Big 12 Player of the Year. The Texas Tech veteran is third in the conference in scoring this season, while leading the league in rebounding. He earned the respect of his Arizona opponents on Saturday.

“He has a really quick second jump,” Arizona forward Tobe Awaka said. “He has great body placement, in terms of the ball and tracking it down. He seems to always be in the right place at the right time. Just kudos to him and the type of player he is.”

The Red Raiders are next at Arizona State on Tuesday.