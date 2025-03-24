Texas women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer was emotional following the Longhorns' 65-48 NCAA Tournament win over Illinois on Monday night, calling the March Madness victory “bittersweet” as guard Shay Holle played her final game in Austin.

“A little bit sweet today, Shay, it’s her last game in Austin. Been here five years,” Schaefer said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by reporter Dennis de la Pena. “She doesn’t have a bad day. Again proud of our team, onto the next one. I’m excited to take this group to Birmingham.”

Top-seeded Texas advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years and will face fifth-seeded Tennessee on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Longhorns used their defensive intensity to pull away from Illinois, forcing 20 turnovers and converting those into 23 points. Schaefer praised his team’s focus throughout the contest.

“I thought our team was locked in, we were focused,” he said in post-game comments, reflecting on both the win and the contributions of his veteran guard.

Madison Booker led Texas (33-3) with 20 points. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 19, coming off the bench and hitting seven of 10 shots. The sophomore had started most of the season but was again a reserve for the second straight game.

“When I can play her, it opens up the playbook for me,” Schaefer said, per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press. “When she came in, it really changed things for us.”

Texas outscored Illinois 18-6 in the second quarter and broke the game open with a 24-point lead early in the third following steals and fast breaks by Booker and Rori Harmon. Harmon added four steals and played a key role in limiting Illinois guard Genesis Bryant, who committed six turnovers.

Harmon missed last year’s NCAA Tournament with a knee injury and said her defensive energy was motivated by being sidelined.

“I take pride in my defense,” she said. “I just want to play so hard just because I wasn’t playing in the tournament last year.”

Illinois, which was seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance in more than two decades, was led by Adalia McKenzie's 13 points. The Illini will graduate four senior starters.

Texas women's basketball now turns its attention to Tennessee Saturday with an Elite Eight berth on the line.