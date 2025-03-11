UCLA basketball's first season in the Big 10 was impressive, under head coach Mick Cronin. However, once Stephen Curry joined his alma mater, Davidson, and will be their assistant general manager, Cronin called upon Russell Westbrook.

The latter is a legend and well-respected around the Bruins campus. The two-year UCLA basketball guard showed his brilliant athleticism, and helped them reach the Final Four.

Although Westbrook and company lost against the Memphis Tigers, led by Derrick Rose, the potential for the program is there. Since then, the Bruins have only made one Final Four, and that was under Cronin.

Following Saturday's game, Cronin urged Westbrook to be a key contributor to his alma mater.

“Mick Cronin said he’d love it if a UCLA basketball alum like Russell Westbrook wanted to take on the assistant GM role for the Bruins a la Steph Curry with Davidson,” Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

UCLA basketball posts a 22-9 record and is 13-7 in conference play. With teams like Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan State, they have their work cut out for them.

Still, there's more help that the Bruins need. Bringing Westbrook back to the program could help them establish that winning identity once again.

Mick Cronin would love Russell Westbrook to join UCLA basketball

Bringing back a Final Four participant is huge. He understands what goes into having a team that can go all the way. However, college basketball is much different since Westbrook and Curry both left.

The addition of name, image, and likeness, as well as the transfer portal, is tough to navigate. Players can come and go whenever they choose to. Still, the UCLA head coach is establishing a standard.

For instance, Cronin called out his delusional UCLA basketball players following a loss to Michigan. Some might've thought of his comments as a bit far-fetched.

Regardless of that, he is trying to establish a standard within the Bruins program. Someone like Westbrook can help pinpoint some of the flawed areas of the team.

It could be a skill-based thing, a mentality-based thing, or something completely different. Either way, bringing back a legend to the program, and a likely NBA Hall of Famer is something UCLA basketball would love to have.

At the end of the day, a nice run by the Bruins could inspire Westbrook to take on a crucial role with his alma mater. It's something Cronin has alluded to, and something he will likely continue to do.