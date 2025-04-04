ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball Final Four odds series with a UConn-UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn-UCLA.

The UConn Huskies might be a No. 2 seed in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, but they are clear-cut betting-market favorites over No. 1 seed UCLA in Friday night's second national semifinal at the Final Four. Let's talk about that. Why is a No. 2 seed such a favorite over a No. 1 seed, especially in light of the fact that UCLA has been ranked higher than UConn for the majority of the women's basketball season? UCLA has lost to only one team, USC. UConn beat USC in the Elite Eight, but that was with the Trojans missing an injured JuJu Watkins. USC beat UConn with Watkins back in December. UCLA crushed South Carolina at home earlier this season.

Making UConn the favorite isn't really controversial. Geno Auriemma has 11 national championships as UConn's head coach. Paige Bueckers is a superstar player who is playing her best basketball. Yet, the point spread here is still quite an attention-getter. UCLA has one of the best players in the county, Lauren Betts. the Bruins have veteran guards and plenty of size and length. Is UConn a comfortable favorite because of reputation, or because the Huskies really are a lot better than UCLA? We're about to find out.

Here are the UConn-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 Women's Final Four Odds: UConn-UCLA Odds

UConn: -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -385

UCLA: +7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 135.5 (-106)

Under: 135.5 (-114)

How to Watch UConn vs UCLA

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies have Geno. They have Paige. They have the better coach and the best player on the floor. They have the experience of having been to the Final Four last year. They lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national semifinals, but they tasted elite competition. This is UCLA's first Women's Final Four. The experience will be entirely new for the Bruins, who might get a little nervous and thrown off balance. UConn expects to be at the Final Four. UCLA hoped to be here. There's a difference. The Huskies beat USC comfortably in the Elite Eight and have shown that they can beat quality opposition by a modest working margin. They don't let games come down to the wire. Of course UConn can not only win this game, but win by 10 to 12 points and cover.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins, aside of two losses to USC, have been perfect this season. They lost to one opponent which was uniquely built to beat them. They have handled all other teams. They looked like the best team in the country for several weeks, from late November through January. They have Lauren Betts, the elite center who is a matchup nightmare for most opponents, and who is likely to cause considerable problems for UConn. They should not be a 7.5-point underdog. Maybe 2.5 points, but not 7.5. UConn is getting too much respect, and UCLA not nearly enough. You can bet on the Bruins and cash a ticket.

Final UConn-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The betting line seems too good to be true, but remember: Teams aren't trying to cover spreads in big games. They're trying to win and advance in the bracket. UConn probably will win this game, but when we discuss which team will cover, UCLA can lose by seven and still cover. That seems way too good to pass up … so don't pass it up. Take UCLA plus the points.

Final UConn-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA +7.5