UConn will be without its starting guard for its Tuesday night Big East matchup against Providence. Freshman Braylon Mullins will miss his seventh game of the 2025-2026 college basketball season with a head injury.

Mullins is the lone player listed out for UConn on the official Big East availability report. Providence will be playing without leading Scorer Jason Edwards, who has not played since Jan. 10, and depth guards Daquan Davis and Rich Barron. Davis and Barron have only played a combined three games this season.

Mullins, who previously missed six games due to an ankle injury, suffered his head injury early in UConn's overtime win over Villanova on Saturday. He collided with Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis and took an inadvertent shoulder to the head that forced him into the locker room.

Mullins did not return and was confirmed to be in concussion protocol by head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

Here's a look at the play that knocked Braylon Mullins out of today's game: The freshman was taken to the locker room and did not return. After the game, Dan Hurley said Mullins is in concussion protocol. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/cnRCErqYCu — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) January 25, 2026

The freshman, unfortunately, returns to the sidelines amid arguably the best stretch of his season. Mullins entered the Villanova game averaging 15.5 points in UConn's previous four games and was playing well before going down.

Through 20 games, Mullins is fourth on the team with 11.4 points per game. He is also responsible for 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, while leading the team with 2.07 three-pointers per game.

Without Mullins, Hurley will likely place 6-foot-7 forward Jaylin Stewart back in his starting lineup. Stewart started UConn's first 11 games of the 2025-2026 college basketball season before Mullins supplanted him in the opening unit.

The Huskies have not provided a timetable for Mullins' return. His next chance to play is Jan. 31, when UConn travels to face Creighton.

UConn looks to keep win streak alive without Braylon Mullins

While UConn has not lost any of the 14 games Mullins has played, it is not unfamiliar with playing without him.

The 19-1 Huskies ride a 15-game win streak into their Tuesday night matchup with a struggling Providence team on their home court. The 9-11 Friars are just 2-7 in Big East play, including 1-3 in conference road games.

However, two of Providence's three Big East road losses went into overtime. They travel to Storrs having won just one of their last six games and two of their last nine.

While UConn is an overwhelming favorite on paper, it was barely able to sneak out of Rhode Island with a five-point win on Jan. 7. Providence entered halftime with a 10-point lead in that game before the Huskies mounted a second-half comeback.