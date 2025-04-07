UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley is a winner, no doubt about it. But as much as he is praised for his coaching, he is criticized for his sideline and post-game antics.

Hurley, like most college basketball coaches, is a ball of emotions on the court. However, following a Round of 32 loss to Florida, Hurley let his emotions get the best of him. While walking to the locker room past Baylor, which was set to play on the same court, Hurley said, “I hope they don't f**k you like they f**ked us. I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor.”

The comments immediately went viral, and in the aftermath, UConn men's basketball communications director Bobby Mullen purportedly threatened to “ruin” the life of the Charlotte-based reporter who posted and refused to delete the video of Hurley's comments on X, formerly Twitter.

With some time between the Florida loss and now, Hurley said he regrets the comments “greatly.”

“There was literally one play call, there was one drive to the rim that I felt we clearly got fouled on that would’ve kept that game at a two-possession game,” Hurley said in an interview with Dan Patrick. “It was ringing in my mind, and it wasn’t like multiple calls I felt were missed, Dan. It was this one play that I could not get out of my mind as I was heading through that tunnel and as I saw the Baylor players. I deeply regret that.”

Hurley lamented some of the “embarrassing” things he has said or done in the heat of the moment and suggested possibly employing someone to specifically escort him on and off of the court to avoid potential issues, likening it to the sheriffs who often walk alongside college football head coaches after games.

Regardless of his propensity for outbursts, Hurley remains one of the best coaches in basketball. Before this season, UConn had won the last two national titles and 68 combined games. After a relatively down year, the Huskies are expected to be, again, among the top teams in the country to start the 2025 men's college basketball season.