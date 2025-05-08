UConn basketball is making some big moves, particularly in the transfer portal. On April 14, UConn added Dayton guard Malachi Smith and secured Georgia guard Silas Demary earlier in the month.

On Thursday, the Huskies kept it in the family by getting Jacob Ross, the younger brother of forward Jayden Ross, to commit, per Travis Branham of 24/7 Sports.

Ross is a three-star recruit who initially committed to Minnesota in October 2024. He is a 6-foot-5 forward coming out of SoCal Academy in Los Angeles.

Ross requested his release from Minnesota in March. He also had offers from Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, and Albany.

He visited UConn this week before making his decision. This decision is a big move for UConn's upcoming freshmen class, especially after five-star recruit Darius Adams decided to go to Maryland.

The other three incoming freshmen are Eric Reibe, Jacob Furphy, and Braylon Mullins. UConn is coming off a season in which it lost to the eventual national champion Florida Gators 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Now, a pair of brothers will be on the same team. How will they gel, and where does Jacob fit into the mix?

What Jacob Ross brings to UConn

UConn coach Dan Hurley has intentionally recruited players who are strong shooters and versatile. Considering the program's storied history, there will also be a strong emphasis on competing for a championship.

After initially committing to Minnesota, Ross was considered an effective shooter and playmaker. The latter is usually uncanny for a power forward.

Furthermore, he established himself as a stellar athlete and strong defender. Coming out of his sophomore season, Jayden is quite the athlete with his combination of speed and strength.

In that sense, they possess the same skill set and that should translate into success.

All of these combined continue to uphold Hurley's expectations as UConn looks ahead to another highly touted season.