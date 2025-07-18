Paige Bueckers just made it Instagram official without even pulling out her phone. The Dallas Wings rookie and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft confirmed she's dating her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd, during a playful but telling interview on the orange carpet at WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Bueckers stopped for a segment with WAG Talk, where she was asked, “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” The question alone sparked a grin from the two-time national champion. What followed was a quiz on everything from Fudd’s basketball milestones to her phone case — which, according to Bueckers, reads “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” She answered each question with a smile and a sense of ease, showing off both her memory and her affection.

The final moment left no room for doubt. When prompted with the traditional “Girlfriend reveal, it’s…” Bueckers confidently said, “Azzi Fudd.”

Instant Reactions

Fans quickly flooded the comments with love. One wrote, “She cheesing mad hard too, that’s her girl fr.” Others celebrated the long-rumored relationship finally being public. Even Gatorade jumped into the mix. The brand, which once named Fudd its National Player of the Year, joked about how long Bueckers took to answer some questions, commenting, “We were worried for a second there.”

Before the orange carpet moment, Bueckers had already teased fans. Just one night earlier at the ESPYs, she posted a photo of Fudd on her Instagram Story with three “hot face” emojis, offering the subtlest of hints.

While Bueckers is already making waves as a rookie in Dallas, Fudd chose to return to UConn for her final year as a grad student. She passed on the WNBA Draft in April despite being projected as a first-round pick. The pair still attended the event together and celebrated what’s shaping up to be an exciting chapter for both.