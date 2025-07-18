Azzi Fudd is stepping into the podcast spotlight. The 2025 NCAA champion and Most Outstanding Player is teaming up with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media to launch her debut show, Fudd Around and Find Out, as part of the iHeart Women's Sports network, per FoxSportsRadio. The show marks a major step not just for Fudd, but for a growing class of young women athletes building media brands early in their careers.

Fudd, who’s returning to UConn this fall for her final season while finishing her MBA, isn’t just making noise on the court. She’s carving out space off it, too, as a voice where basketball, business, and culture intersect. Her new show aims to bring that blend to life.

“I'm beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media,” Fudd said in a statement. “Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering.”

The podcast will spotlight underrepresented voices in sports, and you can expect Fudd to bring her authentic perspective, sharp storytelling instincts, and her championship résumé into every conversation. And yes, that includes insights from the circle of players she knows well, like her girlfriend and WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers.

This launch aligns with the first anniversary of iHeart Women's Sports, a platform built for deeper fan connections. According to Head of iHeart Women’s Sports Jessie Katz, this is just the beginning. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone and introduce even more shows to our roster this year,” Katz said.

Fudd joins a powerful wave of NIL-era stars making early moves in media. Angel Reese, Deja Kelly, and Cameron Brink have all launched successful shows in the past year. Now Azzi Fudd is ready to bring her voice—and her vision—to the conversation.