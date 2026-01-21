UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma praised Vanderbilt women's basketball coach Shea Ralph this week, comparing her to Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, as the Commodores remain one of the nation’s two undefeated teams alongside the Huskies.

“I enjoy watching them play,” Auriemma said of Ralph and No. 4 Vanderbilt, as reported by Meghan L. Hall of USA Today. “She’s not quite Curt Cignetti yet, but to go down there and do what she’s done in such a short period of time, I think, is really cool.”

At 19-0, Vanderbilt shares the distinction of being unbeaten with Auriemma’s Huskies, who carry the same record. The Commodores are 5-0 in SEC play and have collected ranked wins over No. 6 LSU (Jan. 4) and No. 7 Michigan (Jan. 19) during the current stretch. Meanwhile, the Huskies are 9-0 in conference standings in the Big East.

“I’m really happy for all of them,” Auriemma said. “It’s not easy to do what she’s done. She’s so detail-oriented. She’s so competitive in so many ways. (She’s) a great teacher …”

Ralph’s rise at Vanderbilt follows a long connection to Auriemma and the UConn program. Before being hired by the Commodores in 2021, she spent five seasons at Pittsburgh as an assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 and 13 seasons at UConn from 2008 to 2021. Ralph was part of seven national championship teams with the Huskies, including one title as a player on the 2000 championship squad and six more as an assistant coach.

Over her last three seasons at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 64-21 (.752) and made NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, ending a nine-year postseason drought after 15 consecutive bids from 1999 to 2014.

“I’m thrilled for her,” Auriemma said. “I’m excited to see who they play next.”

Vanderbilt returns to action Thursday when it hosts the Auburn women's basketball at 7:30 p.m. EST in Nashville, Tennessee. The Commodores are 10-0 at home and are coming off a 72-69 win over Michigan, led by 20 points from Aubrey Galvan. Mikayla Blakes is averaging 24.9 points per game for Vanderbilt, which will also face No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday.

The Huskies are on the road against Georgetown on Thursday and Seton Hall on Sunday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.