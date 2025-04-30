When the UConn Huskies won the NCAA championship this season, they did so with a much different starting lineup than last season’s Final Four team. While Paige Bueckers was still present, the other four starters didn’t even play for UConn late last year. Kaitlyn Chen was still at Princeton, Sarah Strong was in high school and Azzi Fudd was injured. The last member of the starting lineup, Jana El-Alfy, was with UConn last season but missed her entire freshman year due to injury.

El-Alfy ended up redshirting her true freshman season due to an Achilles injury she suffered during FIBA competition. She was a member of the Egyptian U19 national team at 2023 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Although she was unable to play during the 2023-24 season, she still was able to gain valuable knowledge while being around the team in terms of playing at the college level.

“I learned a lot of things about the game and how a lot of little things are really important. Just making sure when I set the screen I have to get a good angle. . .the timing of the rebounding, when to move, all that stuff definitely took me a long to time trying to adjust to it,” El-Alfy told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview during the NCAA Tournament. “I’m still adjusting to it, but watching was one thing. When I actually started playing, I started to work on that stuff and it was definitely a big challenge for me and still is.”

It’s never easy for players to navigate injuries, and being on the sidelines unable to compete was not exactly what Jana El-Alfy had in mind for her first season at UConn. With unmatched size and skill, she was expected to come in and give the Huskies an intriguing look at center.

But she brought a different sort of skill to the Huskies as they made a run to the Final Four. Despite not being able to play on the court, she took on the role of encouraging teammate off the court. Whether it was practice or during games, her teammates knew they could count on her to be that uplifting voice. Being vocal with her teammates also helped her push through her injury recovery,

“I think bringing energy and using my voice to always be there for my teammates, encouraging them. Using my voice is a big thing, and bringing energy always,” El-Alfy said. “Whenever I felt a little lost or got a little lost in my thoughts, I tried to always talk to my teammates, bring the energy and talk as much as I can. That really helped a lot.”

Before Jana El-Alfy arrived at UConn, she was one of the most versatile centers in FIBA competition. She possesses a strong blend of size and skill; able to be a force in the paint while also having the ability to step out and shoot the ball. During the Women’s World Cup, she was averaging 21.4 points and 11.o rebounds prior to her injury.

But being healthy this past season and finally able to get on the court, her role has changed a little bit. El-Alfy has played more of a traditional-type center role. She’s largely operated in the paint with her back to the basket and being a rim-runner. She hasn’t had the need to step out and show off her shooting range; she took only four total three-point attempts this season.

But what it really boils down to for El-Alfy is doing whatever the team needs from her. And with no shortage of perimeter scoring for this UConn team, having somebody who can be efficient in the paint and provide a defensive anchor is exactly what they needed.

“For this team and what they need me to do is more important than what I want to do for myself. Of course I want to shoot from the perimeter and do all that stuff, but what the team needs from me is way more important than that,” El-Alfy said. “If the team needs me to be set good screens and grab rebounds, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

“Obviously we have good shooters. As long as they’re comfortable and they’re doing their thing, as long as everybody has their role on the team, that’s how we’ll get success,” El-Alfy continued. “It’s just whatever the team needs me to do. I’m always up for it even if it’s different from what I’m used to playing and different from my whole game. I’m gonna make sure I work really hard to do the things the team needs me to do.”

This past season was a big leap for Jana El-Alfy as she made her UConn debut. Despite not playing last season, she earned the starting center role after the new year and kept that spot all the way through the Huskies title run through the NCAA Tournament.

Not only did El-Alfy emerge as a key player for the Huskies, making a full recovery from injury, but her parents got to watch her play in person as well. Both her mother and father were in attendance during UConn’s title run and even got a piece of the championship net as a souvenir.

Overall, this year was something that El-Alfy could not have pictured even if you asked her.

“It’s truly a blessing. If you would have told me a year ago, two years ago that I would be starting or be at UConn, I wouldn’t have believed you at all,” El-Alfy admitted. “I’m super grateful, super thankful. . .to be in this place, is a huge accomplishment for me. I’m gonna make sure I never take anything for granted. Just keep doing what I’m doing and get better at the things that I’m good at and the things that I need to improve.”