The UConn women's basketball team is heading to the Final Four as they took down one-seed USC on Monday night. USC was without their star, JuJu Watkins, after she tore her ACL earlier in the tournament. Because of that, the Huskies were big favorites over the Trojans, and Paige Bueckers did not disappoint in the big win. Bueckers ended up dropping 31 points in the 78-64 win, and she is now third in UConn women's basketball scoring history.

“Paige Bueckers moves to THIRD ALL-TIME in UConn WBB scoring history,” Bleacher Report said in a post.

In Monday's win, Paige Bueckers passed Napheesa Collier to move in third all-time. Bueckers now has 2,402 points, and Collier had 2,401. The only players ahead of Bueckers are Breanna Stewart (2,676) and Maya Moore (3,036). Bueckers is one of the best players to ever wear the UConn uniform.

Bueckers and UConn are now just two wins away from capturing the national championship. Even though USC did not have JuJu Watkins in this game, the Huskies still got a good fight.

It looked like UConn was going to easily cruise to a win in this one as they pulled away to go up by 17 in the third quarter. However, USC closed out the quarter strong and made it a five-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies responded well to begin the fourth, and they ended up pulling away for the comfortable win. UConn is going to the Final Four, and USC's season is over.

The UConn women's basketball team will be joined by UCLA, Texas and South Carolina in the Final Four. The Huskies are the only non-one seed to make it to the Final Four as those other three schools are all top seeds. The men's Final Four is made up of entirely one-seeds, so seven out of eight one seeds made the Final Four in this year's tournaments.

Paige Bueckers and UConn will look to punch their ticket to the national title game on Friday against UCLA. The Huskies and Bruins will get going at roughly 9:00 ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and the game will be airing on ESPN. UConn is currently favored by 8.5 points.