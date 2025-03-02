USC women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins' dominant performance in the No. 4 Trojan’s 80-67 victory over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night caught the attention of basketball legend Magic Johnson, who was among those praising the Trojans’ star after the game.

Johnson, a longtime supporter of Los Angeles basketball, acknowledged Watkins on social media following the win, highlighting her impact in leading USC to its first Big Ten regular-season title. The sophomore guard delivered another impressive game, scoring 30 points, dishing out five assists and adding three blocks in a game-high 37 minutes at Pauley Pavilion.

“Juju Watkins put on a show tonight with her 30 point performance as she led her team to victory over UCLA!” Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Watkins played a key role in USC (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) sweeping the Bruins (27-2, 16-2) this season. She scored 23 points in the first half as the Trojans built a 46-32 lead and assisted on two crucial fourth-quarter three-pointers that extended USC’s lead to 19.

The win not only secured USC’s place atop the Big Ten standings but also continued Watkins’ dominance against top opponents. Over the two rivalry matchups with UCLA this season, she combined for 68 points.

Despite facing an energetic, sold-out crowd at Pauley Pavilion, Watkins remained unfazed, even responding to “air ball” chants from UCLA’s student section with a smile.

Kiki Iriafen added 17 points and nine rebounds for USC, while UCLA’s Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 16 points. Lauren Betts was limited to 11 points and 11 rebounds, as the Bruins never led in the game.

With both teams earning a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, USC and UCLA will play their first games Friday in Indianapolis, with a potential rematch looming.

“I’m confident,” Watkins said, as reported by Beth Harris of the Associated Press. “The work speaks for itself so as long as we continue to stick with the process we’ll see success.”