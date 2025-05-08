On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks took a shocking 2-0 lead in their series vs the Boston Celtics with their second straight 20-point comeback on the road. The Knicks trailed this game 73-53 at one point late in the third quarter but took over from there, getting 14 huge points in the fourth quarter from Mikal Bridges.

On Thursday, Robert Prevost of the United States was named Pope Leo XIV after the recent passing of Pope Francis, and Knicks fans were quick to find ways to connect this news to New York's chances of advancing.

“THE NEW POPE IS CARDINAL PREVOST FROM VILLANOVA VILLANOVA!!!!!! KNICKS ARE GOING ALL THE WAY,” wrote Knicks Memes on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks have become known as the “Nova Knicks” in the last couple of years because they have former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges (and previously Donte DiVincenzo) on their roster.

The fact that the new leader of the Catholic Church also attended the school could be a good omen for the Knicks moving forward in their playoff run.

An epic start for the Knicks

The Knicks are now 5-0 on the road in these playoffs after Game 2's thrilling win in Boston. While the Celtics have controlled the majority of both games, New York has looked like the much more composed team in crunch time of each contest, consistently generating solid looks with Jalen Brunson at the controls while Boston flounders on the other end.

The Knicks are now just two wins away from securing their first Eastern Conference Finals birth in 24 years, and they'll have the added benefit of playing in front of the Madison Square Garden faithful for the next two games (although it should be noted that they went 1-2 at home in the first round vs the Detroit Pistons).

Game 3 of Knicks vs Celtics is slated for Saturday at 3:30 PM ET and will be carried nationally by ABC. Madison Square Garden will probably be as loud as it's been in decades in the opening moments of that game.