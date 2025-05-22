Pope Leo XIV is becoming a beloved figure in the Chicago sports world, especially baseball. The Cubs and White Sox are battling over whether the Pope is on their side.

On Wednesday, the White Sox took ownership of the Pope by unveiling a mural in his honor, per ABC News.

The mural features an image of Pope Leo XIV attending a World Series game in 2005 between the White Sox and the Houston Astros. Footage of the Pope attending Game 1 of the series circulated on social media immediately after he became Pope.

The White Sox won the game 5-3 and went on to sweep the series, winning their first championship since 1917.

Beyond Chicago, Pope Leo XIV holds a special place on the campus of Villanova, his alma mater. Villanova president Peter Donohue called on the Pope to bless the New York Knicks as they look to contend for an NBA championship.

His popularity is evident, considering he is the first American Pope carrying various identities.

But the Pope's fandom in his hometown, especially on the south side, is where it counts most.

The Pope is a true South Sider

By all accounts, Pope Leo XIV's allegiance is on the south side of Chicago. His brother confirmed his fandom for the White Sox, which didn't please many Cubs fans.

Some even characterize his presence at the 2005 World Series as “divine intervention.” Even though that was 20 years ago, attempts to make the connection are fresh in people's minds.

His faith journey culminated at a parish in the southern suburbs of Chicago. Residents also flocked to local bars and establishments to celebrate the news.

The 2005 White Sox run to the World Series foresaw the emergence of eventual Chicago icons. During that playoff, a young junior Senator named Barack Obama threw out the first pitch in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Could the Pope throw out the first pitch at a White Sox game to solidfy his fandom? At this point, anything is possible.