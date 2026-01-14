Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom delivered an emotional message on Tuesday night following the Cavaliers’ 79-70 road win over No. 20 Louisville Cardinals, as the basketball world mourned the sudden passing of longtime assistant coach Bill Courtney.

Odom, visibly shaken and fighting back tears, addressed Courtney’s passing after the game, reflecting on both his professional impact and personal friendship.

“we lost a dear friend in our coaching profession today. Bill Courtney, who was an assistant coach at Temple University and an assistant coach at UVA,” said Odom, via Nolan Knight of WRIC. “He and I worked together at Virginia Tech and for a couple of years there, and he's just been a dear friend to so many in this business and, you know, it just is a reminder for all of us wins, losses, things that happen in our game, we get caught up in sometimes and we lose sight of, you know, what's most important and our loved ones, our friends, the family being there for one another and nobody did it better than Bill Courtney. No one.”

Courtney, who was 55, passed away unexpectedly, according to Temple University, where he had just joined the Owls’ staff in June. Temple described the loss as a “sudden passing” and did not release further details. Courtney’s death sent shockwaves through the college basketball community, particularly among those who worked closely with him throughout his more than 30-year coaching career.

Temple University is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney. 🔗https://t.co/vuPSRgHZny pic.twitter.com/jlodw2PNFj — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) January 13, 2026

Courtney’s influence extended well beyond the court. Known for his positivity and ability to connect with players and staff, he left lasting impressions wherever he coached.

“Every day that he came into the office, he had a smile on his face, and he made people happy. He made his players happy. He made his coworkers happy, and he made his family, most importantly, happy. And so he's going to be dearly missed.” the UVA coach added.

UVA head coach Ryan Odom showed some raw emotion tonight when discussing the loss of former UVA and VT assistant Bill Courtney who he coached with in Blacksburg. "Sometimes we lose sight of what's most important." Video Courtesy: Virginia Sports TV pic.twitter.com/bFSIGjpPIt — Nolan Knight 8Sports (@NolanKnightJr) January 14, 2026

Courtney had an extensive resume, serving as head coach at Cornell from 2010 to 2016 and working on staffs at Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Providence, George Mason, DePaul, Bowling Green and American. He also helped Miami reach the Final Four in 2023. Last season, he was named Miami’s interim head coach following Jim Larranaga’s retirement.

While Virginia earned its first ranked win of the Ryan Odom era with a gritty performance in Louisville, the result felt secondary in the aftermath of Courtney’s passing. As the Cavaliers move forward, Odom’s words served as a reminder that basketball achievements fade, but the relationships built within the game endure far longer.