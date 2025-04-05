Virginia Tech basketball has a roster to rebuild ahead of 2025-26. The Hokies scored a major prospect from nearby.

West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry is the newest Va. Tech basketball addition. Hansberry signed with the Hokies Saturday, per college basketball insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Hansberry goes from Morgantown to Blacksburg amid a coaching change. The now former Mountaineers forward leaves WVU after the departure of Darian DeVries — who took over Indiana. WVU has since turned to Ross Hodge, who comes over via North Texas.

Hansberry averaged 9.8 points per game in his final season with the Mountaineers. He also collected 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Virginia Tech building new-look roster, including via West Virginia 

West Virginia Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries watches game play during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center.
The Hokies are active in the portal. Including pursuing March Madness talent.

Virginia Tech contacted former Wofford guard Justin Bailey in the portal. Bailey is fresh off scoring 9.6 points per game for the NCAA Tournament qualifier. Bailey also grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game.

He also shot 49% from field goal range. Bailey is hearing from other multiple suitors, though. Including the Hokies' in-state rival Virginia.

Wofford entered as a massive 18.5-point underdog against Tennessee. The Volunteers were still on upset alert, as they faced a high-powered offense featuring loaded guard depth. But Bailey and Wofford got bounced early. Now Bailey is one more such March Madness name surfacing as a portal target.

The Hokies, however, have become proactive in luring back players who entered the portal. Freshmen Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson announced that they pivoted out of the portal Thursday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference school is still awaiting the fate of three more entries. Brandon Rechsteiner is still searching for a portal home. He averaged seven points in 15 starts. Fellow guard Jaydon Young is another entry, who scored 8.1 PPG in 10 starts. Center Ryan Jones Jr. is one last portal entry out of Blacksburg.