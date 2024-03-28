The West Virginia basketball program has its new head coach. Former Drake coach Darian DeVries headed for Morgantown shortly after the Bulldogs Round of 64 loss to Washington State in the NCAA Tournament. Bob Huggins left before the 2023-2024 season due to a DUI, and the Mountaineers stuck with interim head coach Josh Eilert.

Now, Darian DeVries heads to West Virginia to take the job. Immediately after, he announced his son, Tucker, was following him to Morgantown after he entered the transfer portal. The best part about this decision is the way Darian revealed that his son was coming to the West Virginia basketball program, per Ethan Bock.

“My son, Tucker, who will be joining us for his senior year.”

That's a unique way to announce your son is joining you in the portal, which came during Darian's introductory press conference in West Virginia. Regarding Tuckers decision to transfer to the West Virginia basketball program, he expressed excitement about the move, per Joe Tipton of On3.

“I’m super excited to join the West Virginia family! To play for such a passionate fan base and to be a part of the great traditions at WVU will be a lot of fun! Can’t wait to get started!”

Darian DeVries touches on West Virginia job, Tucker coming on board

Darian coaching Tucker is nothing new. The two were together at Drake, and Tucker had nothing but success. He averaged 21.6 PPG this past season and has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year twice. When asked about coaching his son, Darian gave a simple answer, per Ethan Bock.

“We’ve enjoyed this ride together. Can’t wait for this opportunity.”

Tucker had shoulder surgery on Tuesday and will work to get back on the court soon after a terrific run at Drake.

Darian also has a 150–55 record including 78 MVC wins and Drake made the NCAA Tournament in three of the six seasons he was there. Drake won at least 20 games in every season with Darian running the show, so the promotion to West Virginia and the Big 2 is well-deserved for him.

During his press conference, Darian spoke about making the transition and what it means going and playing in the Big 12, per Ethan Bock:

“The Big 12 is a very physical league… there’s no question that to be successful in the Big 12, you have play defense, rebound.”

DeVries also added, “We’ll have a locker room of winners…We want them to leave here not only as great basketball players but as great men.”

Darian DeVries certainly comes in with an impressive resume during his days at Drake. Prior to that, he was a longtime assistant at Creighton, being on the staff from 2001 until 2018 when he went to the Bulldogs. Now, he gets to be the head coach of a Power Five program searching to get back on the map after the ugly ending of the Bob Huggins era.

The West Virginia basketball team finished just 9-22, which was last in the Big 12, so Darian DeVries has his hands full.