The initial 12-team College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Election Day as the 2024 season begins to wind down.

It's going to be quite the eventful day for voters and college football fans alike and it will quite literally occur simultaneously. The CFP rankings reveal will begin at 7 p.m. ET, meaning that it will run right into the Election Day coverage as the nation makes its decision to put either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in office as the next president of the United States.

Considering how long it takes for the results of the election to be released anyway, viewers will have the chance to keep up with both events without one taking anything away from the other. And this not anything incredibly new, considering that the CFP rankings have always been released on a Tuesday night.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, there was never any discussion surrounding changing the timing of the rankings release because of the way it directly coincided with the election.

College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark thinks people should take something positive away from the fact that there is a sort of “conflict” taking place here. He expressed that recently on a Zoom call with reporters.

“The whole country’s going to be pretty well divided at that point, I guess, if things are panning out the way it’s looking,” he explained on the call. “But then we’re going to bring them right back together, right? It’ll be a great way to get everybody’s mind back onto some football after that inauguration happens.”

How things pan out with both events will be something to keep an eye on, but there is little time left to wonder what the results will be in either case with the evening of Nov. 5 on the horizon.