Transfer quarterback John Mateer has been (so far) as advertised for the Oklahoma football team.

Mateer shone bright in his biggest game as a Sooner on Saturday evening vs. Michigan in Norman, passing for 270 yards, rushing for another 74, and scoring three touchdowns (one through the air and two on the ground) in the 24-13 win.

Coming from Washington State, where he developed into one of the country's top quarterbacks, Mateer has gotten Oklahoma fans — and even head coach Brent Venables — pumped up about the Sooners' prospects.

“You saw what he can do,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said of Mateer, via ESPN's Eli Lederman. “He falls forward a lot. He's got great strength and great skills. Tough guy. He's fearless. He attacks everything without fear.”

Sometimes, that fearlessness comes back to bite Mateer, as it did Saturday when a pass intended for Will Huggins sailed right into the hands of Michigan's TJ Metcalf. Mateer continued to take risks throughout the game, including before halftime and even late in the game while trying to ice it for his team.

Still, it's no wonder why Oklahoma fans would be ecstatic about Mateer and how far he could take the Sooners after a 2024 season in which a rather anemic offense was led by Jackson Arnold, who transferred to Auburn, and then-freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who is now backing up Mateer.

So far this season, Mateer has recorded 662 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 98 rushing yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns. In a potential point of concern, though, Mateer is currently the Sooners' leading rusher; Tory Blaylock and Jovantae Burns have a combined 30 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown through a pair of games.

Oklahoma will have what it hopes to be a tune-up game vs. Temple next Saturday before beginning SEC play vs. Arnold and Auburn, when the Tigers come to Norman on Sept. 20. A bye week and a game against lowly Kent State will follow before OU and archrival Texas meet in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 11.