Top 25 teams had a solid week in Week 7, but there were still some upsets, plus some disappointing performances. As many teams are halfway through their schedule, the Top 25 is becoming clearer, as teams hope to make a run for conference titles and playoff spots. It is time to look at our Week 8 College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State continues to take care of business. The team is now 6-0 on the year, and just defeated Illinois 34-16 on the road. In the process, only one game has been within 14 points this year. That was the season opener against Texas when the Buckeyes won 14-7. The best team in the nation will visit Wisconsin next week before an open week and then hosts Penn State.

2. Miami

Miami is coming off an open week, but still moves up a spot in the rankings with the loss by Oregon. The Hurricanes are now 5-0, and have faced three ranked teams in the process. The team has wins over Notre Dame, South Florida, and Florida State. The Canes now host Louisville in Week 8. They do not leave the state of Florida until November 1st agaisnt SMU.

3. Alabama

Alabama has rebounded well from losing in the opening week against Florida State. After wins over UL Monroe and Wisconsin, Alabama hit the road to face Georgia. Alabama defeated Georgia on the road. The team then knocked off Vanderbilt before hitting the road again. In Week 7, the Crimson Tide took care of business against Missouri, making it three straight wins over ranked opponents.

4. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss nearly got caught looking ahead. The team was 5-0 heading into the game with Washington State, and came in as major favorites. The Rebels were 32.5-point favorites, but led by just three at the halftime break. Washington State took the lead again in the second half, but Ole Miss held on to win the game 24-21. They hit the road to face Georgia this week.

5. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is still undefeated this year. The Aggies are now 6-0 and are coming off a win over Florida. While the Gators scored first in the game, Texas A&M took over from there, taking the 34-17 win over Florida. Still, they have faced just one ranked team, a win over Notre Dame. The Aggies hit the road in Week 8 to face Arkansas.

6. Indiana

Indiana just proved they are contenders to win the Big Ten. The Hooisers moved to 6-0 on the season, and have been solid in the process. After a tough Week 1 game against Old Dominion, Indiana has been dominant, including a 63-10 victory over Illinois. This weekend, Indiana faced Oregon, coming away with a 30-20 victory on the road. Now, Indiana will visit Michigan State. Further, the team does not have a ranked opponent left on its schedule

7. Georgia

Georgia has rebounded well from their only loss of the year. After a 3-0 start, including a win over Tennessee, Georgia fell to Alabama 24-21 at home. Since then, they defeated Kentucky, and then hit the road in Week 7. Georgia faced Auburn and was down 10-0 in the second quarter before hitting a field goal to end the half. Still, Georgia dominated the second half, holding the Tigers without a score as the Bulldogs won the game 20-10. Georgia now hosts Ole Miss in Week 8.

8. Texas Tech

Texas Tech is looking like the favorite to come out of the Big 12 in the College Football playoffs. The Red Raiders are now 6-0, but have not faced a ton of competition. The team opened 3-0, with all three games at home, beating Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State. The first major test of the year was on the road against Utah, winning 34-10. The Red Raiders then defeated Houston on the road before a home win over Kansas. Texas Tech has won all seven games by 24 or more points.

9. LSU

LSU was the top-ranked team in the SEC after the first week of the season. The team ultimately fell to Ole Miss in their fifth game of the year. After an open week following their first loss of the year, LSU faced South Carolina. Garrett Nussmeier was solid, but the defense was dominant. LSU defeated South Carolina 20-10. They hit the road in Week 8 against Vanderbilt.

10. Tennessee

The SEC dominates the Top 10 of the power rankings, with six teams in the Top 10. The final team of the group is Tennessee. The Volunteers are now 5-1 on the season, but if not for a missed field goal against Georgia, they could be undefeated. Still, the last two weeks have not been pretty, as they escaped against Mississippi State by just seven points, and then by just three at home against Arkansas. In Week 8, the Vols face the Crimson Tide on the road.

11. Oregon

Oregon is coming off its first loss of the year. Indiana took down Oregon this past week, dropping the Ducks to 5-1 on the season. Indiana forced two interceptions in the game as Fernando Medoza outduelled Dante Moore in the victory. Oregon will look to rebound in Week 8 as it visits Rutgers. The Ducks have just one team that is ranked in the top 25 left on the schedule and could still make a run in the Big Ten.

12. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is starting to look like the second-best team in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets struggled two weeks ago, facing Wake Forest on the road, but took a 30-29 victory. This week, at home, they dominated Virginia Tech on the way to a 35-20 win. Georgia Tech will face Duke in Week 8, and does not face another ranked opponent until the final week of the season agaisnt Georgia.

13. Notre Dame

Notre Dame has resurrected their playoff hopes from the dead. After starting 0-2, the Fighting Irish have won four straight games. Notre Dame is coming off back-to-back home wins over Boise State and NC State. Now, the team will face its biggest test since Texas A&M in Week 3. The Fighting Irish face the Trojans of USC in Week 8 at home.

14. BYU

BYU has now moved to 6-0 on the season. They have yet to face a ranked team, but have looked solid in the process. BYU is coming off a major test, playing Arizona. Bear Bachmeier struggled in the game as the team was down 24-14 in the fourth quarter. He led them to a field goal and then ran in a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the game to force overtime. The Cougars won the game in double overtime. BYU now hosts Utah in Week 8.

15. Virginia

If Georgia Tech is not the second-best team in the ACC, it is Virginia. UVA is now 5-1 on the season, and this is massive for a team that has not made a bowl game since 2021 and not had a winning season since 2019. Virginia is coming off an open week after defeating Louisville on the road in overtime. It was the team's second straight overtime victory, and now they host Washington State in Week 8.

16. South Florida

South Florida is a playoff contender as the top team in the Group of Five. The team is now 5-1, with wins over Boise State and Florida, but a loss to Miami. Since the loss, the Bulls have been dominant. Last week, the team faced an undefeated North Texas squad and dominated them, winning 63-36. The Bulls face Florida Atlantic in Week 8. Not only do they have to avoid looking ahead to Memphis the next week, but they also need to avoid chatter of their head coach, Alex Golesh, being linked to other jobs.

17. Missouri

Missouri is now coming off its first loss of the year. It was a 5-0 start for the Tigers, with the biggest win being over South Carolina. The team hosted Alabama in Week 7. Missouri kept the game with Alabama close throughout, being behind by just three going into the fourth quarter. Still, Missorui fell 27-24 to Alabama. They host Auburn in Week 8.

18. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is coming off an open week. After dominating in their first five games of the year, the Commodores fell in Week 6 to the Crimson Tide 30-14. Now, Vanderbilt is set to host LSU in Week 8, before games agaisnt Missouri and Texas in a tough stretch for the team.

19. Oklahoma

Oklahoma welcomed back John Mateer in Week 7, but it did not matter. The offense struggled against the Texas defense and lost 23-6 in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners visit South Carolina in Week 8.

20. Memphis

Memphis is still undefeated on the year, sitting at 6-0 on the year. Only the 32-31 victory over Arkansas has been within two scores. Memphis visits UAB in Week 8 before hosting South Florida in a game that could have massive playoff implications in Week 9.

21. USC

USC has moved to 5-1 on the year. After starting the year 4-0, the Trojans fell to Illinois 34-32. This past weekend, the team dominated Michigan, winning the game 31-13. USC is set to visit Notre Dame in Week 8.

22. Texas

Texas rebounded quickly from its loss to Florida on the road. In Week 7, the team faced Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Arch Manning was solid, and with the help of a special teams touchdown, the Longhorns won the game 23-6.

23. Utah

Utah is also 5-1 on the year, with the only loss of the year being to Texas Tech. While Arizona State did not have its starting quarterback, Utah was still dominant this week, winning 42-10. They will face BYU in Week 8.

24. Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield has gone from a coach on the hot seat to potentially leading his team to a Big 12 title run. Cincinnati is 5-1 on the year, and the only loss is the three-point loss in Week 1 against Nebraska. The Bearcats just defeated UCF 20-11, and will hit the road to face Oklahoma State in Week 8.

25. Navy

The American Conference has two teams already at 6-0. The first is Memphis, while the other is Navy. Navy rallied to defeat Temple in their last game, winning 32-31. The Midshipmen are off this week before facing Florida Atlantic.

Just Missed: Illinois, Michigan, UNLV