Week 1 is now in the books, and the SEC had some major games in their first week of play. While some teams played Week 1 cupcakes, others had major tests. The week saw teams like Texas and Alabama fall, while LSU came away with a win. As Week 2 approaches, it is time for the 2025 Week 2 SEC Power Rankings.

1. LSU (+3)

The Tigers may have had the biggest win in the SEC in Week 1, as LSU defeated Clemson. Clemson was ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 heading into the game and was favored by 5.5 points. Clemson held a 10-3 lead heading into halftime, but the LSU defense was dominant in the second half. In the final two quarters, Clemson missed a field goal, turned it over on downs twice, punted twice, and turned the ball over via an interception. Meanwhile, LSU put together two long touchdown drives, but also missed a field goal. They would win the game 17-10. It may be an overreaction to pull them to the top spot, but they had the biggest win of the weekend and were already a top team in the SEC power rankings.

2. Georgia (-)

Georgia was ranked second in the pre-season SEC Power Rankings and did not move from that spot this week. In week 1, the Bulldogs faced Marshall, and the offense was dominant. They did not turn over the ball, while being very balanced. The Bulldogs ran for 239 yards, while passing for 249 yards. Gunner Stockton was solid in the game. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two scores. He also showed off his legs, running for 73 yards and finding the end zone two more times on the ground. If Stockton can continue to produce at this level, Georgia could be making a playoff run. The 45-7 win over Marshall was a great start.

3. Texas (-2)

The Longhorns fall in this week's power rankings after Texas fell to Ohio State 14-7 in Week 1. It was a slow start for the offense, punting on all five possessions in the first half, with three three-and-outs. Still, the defense was solid, holding Ohio State to just seven points. The team did not create a turnover and managed just seven points, finding the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Arch Manning struggled overall, going just 17 for 30 through the air with a touchdown and an interception. Further, he ran ten times, but for only 38 yards. Manning did not complete a pass that went further than five yards in the air in the first three quarters of the game. Manning will improve, and the defense was solid, so Texas should be fine overall.

4. Ole Miss (+1)

Ole Miss moves up one spot this week, but that is a function of a team in front of them dropping. Still, it was a dominant performance for the Rebels. They beat Georgia State 63-7. In the process, the running game was amazing. Kewan Lacy ran for 108 yards and found the end zone three times. Meanwhile, Logan Diggs ran for 91 yards and a score. Austin Simmons was solid, passing for 341 yards and three scores. He was picked off twice, however. If Ole Miss is going to keep climbing the rankings, he will need to clean up the turnovers when facing better teams.

5. Texas A&M (+1)

Texas A&M also moves up in the rankings, but not in the same dominating fashion. The Aggies defeated UTSA 42-24, and scoring was great in the first half. After the first two drives ended in a punt, KC Concepcion got Texas A&M on the board with a punt return. From there, the Aggies' offense started clicking. The team would score 21 points in the first half, but the defense struggled some. They gave up 203 yards on the ground to UTSA, at an average of 6.2 yards per carry. If the Aggies want to contend in the SEC, they need to figure out the run defense.

6. Florida (+1)

Florida was dominant in its first game of the year. Facing Long Island University, the Gators earned a 55-0 victory. They opened the game by returning a fumble for a touchdown. LIU is not a strong first opponent of the year, but one major flaw showed for Florida. Trey Smack was just two for five kicking, but did make all seven extra points. Florida moves up a spot, but needs to figure out the kicking game.

7. South Carolina (+1)

South Carolina got the spotlight on Sunday afternoon, facing Virginia Tech. The team came away with a 24-11 win over the Hokies. It was a slow start on offense for the Gamecocks, leading just 10-8 at the end of the first half. Further, they gave up a safety. LaNorris Sellers was solid, throwing for 209 yards while having both a passing and rushing touchdown. The defense played outstanding, which is obviously a great sign. The Gamecocks forced two turnovers and held the Virginia Tech offense to just three field goals and no touchdowns.

8. Auburn (+3)

Auburn had one of the other major wins in Week 1. The Tigers played Baylor on Friday night and picked up a 38-24 victory. The big play of the game came late in the third quarter, as Rayshawn Pleasent took a kickoff 98 yards to the house.

The Auburn defense needs to improve against the pass. While the Tigers gave up just 64 yards on the ground, they let Sawyer Robinson pass for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jackson Arnold ran well, running for 137 yards and two scores, but passing for just 108 yards without a score.

9. Alabama (-6)

Florida State was just 2-10 in 2024 and looked awful. The Seminoles brought in Tommy Castellanos, who spent time trash-talking Alabama in the offseason. Alabama fell to Florida State 31-17. After scoring on the first drive of the game, the offense struggled, missing a field goal and punting twice in the rest of the first half. The Crimson Tide would manage just ten points in the second half. Further, they gave up 230 yards on the ground to the Seminoles. Alabama needs to figure things out quickly, or it will be a disappointing season.

10. Tennessee (-)

Tennessee holds at the ten spot in the power rankings after a great game against Syracuse in Week 1. It was a great first game of the season for the Volunteers. They dominated the first quarter against Syracuse, taking a 17-0 lead. That 17-point lead from the first quarter would be the deciding factor. Tennessee won the game 45-26, extending the lead by just two points after two failed two-point conversions by Syracuse late in the game.

11. Oklahoma (-2)

Oklahoma drops two spots after the rise of Auburn and a quality performance from Tennessee, but had a solid Week 1. It was a slow start for the Sooners against Illinois State, going three-and-out on the first drive and then turning the ball over on the second. They would pick it up, though, scoring a touchdown on their next three possessions. John Mateer was solid, completing 30 of 37 passes with three touchdowns and an interception.

12. Missouri (-)

Missouri opened up the season for the SEC, facing Central Arkansas on Thursday night. The offense was amazing, throwing for 341 yards and running for 219 yards, while not turning over the ball. Meanwhile, the Tigers forced two runovers in a 61-6 victory over the Bears.

13. Vanderbilt (-)

Vanderbilt also took care of business in Week 1. Facing Charleston Southern, Vandy took a 28-0 lead at the end of the first half. The Commodores would go on to win 45-3, giving up the three points halfway through the fourth quarter. Sedrick Alexander was a star, running for 83 yards on 12 carries, while also bringing in a 26-yard touchdown reception.

14. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas faced Alabama A&M in Week 1. The Razorbacks drove the field on the first drive to score, but would allow Alabama A&M to do the same. The defense would not allow another point as Arkansas won the game 52-7. Taylen Green was electric. He threw for 322 yards with six touchdowns, while also running for another 41 yards. The Razorbacks stay put in the rankings overall, but could start moving up if Green keeps this play up.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky also stays put, but could have easily dropped had Mississippi State played better. The Wildcats defeated Toledo 24-16, but it was a tight game. Kentucky had a solid early lead, leading 10-2 at the end of the first half. After scoring a touchdown to start the fourth quarter, the defense started wearing down, as Toledo scored twice in the fourth. That included a seven-play, 95-yard drive by the Rockets. The Wildcats would hold on, but Zach Calzada did not play well, completing just 10 of 23 passes for 85 yards and an interception.

16. Mississippi State (-)

Mississippi State needed a strong third quarter to pull away from Southern Miss in Week 1. The Bulldogs had a 13-10 lead going into the halftime break, but would score 21 points in the third quarter, going on to win the game 34-17. While they got the win, it was not enough to pull them out of the basement of the SEC power rankings.