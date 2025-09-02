The first week of the college football season is in the books, and it was a big one in the Big Ten. Ohio State played in the biggest game of the week as the Buckeyes hosted No. 1 Texas, and they beat the Longhorns 14-7 to earn a statement win. That was the marquee matchup in the conference, but we still learned a lot about other teams. Week 2 presents some more big games for some top teams, but before we reach the weekend, let's take a look at our updated Week 2 Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State (+1)

Ohio State is the team to beat in the Big Ten for now. The Buckeyes took down the No. 1 team in the country, so they deserve to be in the top spot.

2. Penn State (-1)

Penn State made easy work of Nevada over the weekend, as expected. We still have to wait a couple of weeks to see the Nittany Lions play against a tough opponent.

3. Oregon (-)

Oregon fans should be feeling good after seeing Dante Moore's performance on Saturday. Obviously, the competition will get stiffer, but the Ducks looked solid offensively. That clash in Happy Valley to end the month is going to be must-watch.

4. Illinois (-)

Illinois cruised to a win in a Week 1 against Western Illinois. The Fighting Illini did exactly what they were supposed to do, and they stay at No. 4 in our Week 2 Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

5. Michigan (-)

Michigan fans finally got to watch a competent offense on Saturday as true freshman Bryce Underwood looked great in his debut. He threw for over 250 yards and one touchdown, and the offense gained over 450 yards. The Wolverines will really be put to the test this weekend on the road against Oklahoma.

6. USC (+1)

USC's offense looked terrific, but again, it's hard to really tell how good these teams are when they are going up against lesser opponents. Still, the Trojans looked impressive.

7. Iowa (+1)

Iowa had a solid offensive showing as well, and the Hawkeyes have a huge game this weekend. We will find out a lot when they go up against in-state rival Iowa State this weekend.

8. Indiana (-2)

Indiana has high hopes this season after a College Football Playoff run, but the Hoosiers looked sluggish in a 27-14 win against Old Dominion. We'll see if they look better this weekend in what should be an easy one against Kennesaw State.

9. Washington (-)

Washington pulled away late for a 17-point win against Colorado State. The Huskies certainly have some things to clean up, but there were some positive takeaways from Week 1 as well.

10. Nebraska (-)

Nebraska didn't look super impressive against Cincinnati, but it's a great sign that the Cornhuskers found a way to win a game that they lose 99% of the time in the past. It felt like Groundhog Day for Nebraska fans when the Bearcats were driving late with a chance to tie the game or win, but the Cornhuskers shut the door.

11. Michigan State (-)

Michigan State was dominant on the ground in a comfortable win against Western Michigan on Friday night. That is a good sign for a team with major offensive line concerns.

12. Maryland (+4)

Maryland picked up a convincing win against FAU to claim the No. 12 spot in our Week 2 Big Ten Power Rankings. The Terrapins looked good, but the schedule will get much tougher.

13. Wisconsin (-1)

Here is when things start to get a bit iffy. Wisconsin got a win, but the Badgers didn't look good. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. also went down with an injury, and he won't play this weekend against Middle Tennessee State. Not good.

14. Rutgers (-1)

Rutgers got a scare from Ohio, but the Scarlet Knights were able to survive for a 34-31 win. Too close for comfort. A lot to clean up for Greg Schiano's squad.

15. Minnesota (-1)

The Golden Gophers looked sluggish at home against Buffalo, but they did find a way to get a 23-10 win. Minnesota has a lot of work to do.

16. UCLA (-1)

UCLA was expected to keep things close at home against Utah on Saturday night, and that is far from what happened. The Utes went on the road and blew the Bruins out. Not a good start for UCLA.

17. Northwestern (-)

Northwestern went on the road and lost by 20 points against Tulane to begin the season. It's going to be a long year in Evanston.

18. Purdue (-)

The Boilersmakers took down Ball State 31-0, but they are still the last team in our Big Ten Power Rankings… for now.