The Atlantic Coast Conference brings eight unbeaten teams into Week 3 — second most among FBS conferences. One unbeaten is No. 5 Miami under Mario Cristobal, who has a huge showdown this Saturday against South Florida. The Hurricanes lead the new power rankings for the ACC, except the top five has become rearranged.

1. Miami (-)

Cristobal watched Carson Beck shatter a previous Vinny Testaverde record Saturday. Beck now shares the field with dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate Byrum Brown at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. He even shares the same quarterback trainer with the Bulls star.

2. Florida State (-)

The Seminoles shared the scoring wealth in a big way. Three different quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass (Tommy Castellanos tossed three), while four runners scored rushing touchdowns (two from Gavin Sawchuk) in the 77-3 rout of East Texas A&M.

3. Louisville (+2)

The Cardinals avoided an upset from James Madison behind 104 rushing yards from Isaac Brown. Miller Moss threw a touchdown and cut down on the Week 1 interceptions in the 28-14 win.

4. Georgia Tech (+2)

The Yellow Jackets break into the top five for the first time this season. Piling an astonishing 680 total yards of offense in Saturday's romp of Gardner-Webb 59-12.

5. Clemson (+2)

The Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney averted disaster against Troy. Clemson shed an awful first half start to return to the top five by beating the Trojans.

6. SMU (-3)

The Mustangs became on the wrong end of a top 25 upset. Baylor continued its impressive winning streak over SMU — and dropped the ACC title game runner-up down three spots.

7. Duke (-3)

Duke got presented a great opportunity to crash the top 25 Saturday. But No. 9 Illinois blasted them 45-19 and, like SMU, Duke falls three spots.

8. Pittsburgh (-)

Pitt stays neutral after dismantling Central Michigan 45-17. Now comes the return of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia with a twist: Rich Rodriguez returning on WVU's side.

9. North Carolina State (-)

The Wolf Pack earned their first conference win in shootout fashion over Virginia 35-31. How about this? NC State and Wake Forest become the first undefeated battle of ACC teams Thursday.

10. Cal (-)

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is sparking new “Calgorithm” material in Berkeley in leading the 2-0 start. But Cal welcomes undefeated Minnesota in its first major challenge of 2025 Saturday.

11. Wake Forest (+3)

Break up the Demon Deacons? Undefeated Wake Forest jumps three spots and is suddenly at the door step of the top 10. They crash the party by upsetting NC State Thursday.

12. Virginia (-)

Cavaliers blew a 24-14 halftime lead by getting outscored 21-7 in the third quarter against the Wolf Pack. The schedule lightens, though, with William & Mary and Stanford on deck before hosting Florida State.

13. Boston College (-2)

The Eagles engaged in a high-scoring fest with Michigan State. Aidan Chiles still shredded a deep BC secondary with four touchdown passes in the 42-40 Spartans victory.

14. North Carolina (+2)

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels took the biggest nosedive one week ago here. They make up ground by turning to past Belichick traits of defense and the run game to beat Charlotte 20-3.

15. Syracuse (-2)

Head coach Fran Brown wasn't pleased after the Orange's overtime win over UConn. Forcing his team to run sprints afterwards.

16. Virginia Tech (-1)

The Hokies started with a rigid Southeastern Conference gauntlet — falling to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Virginia Tech can attempt to even its record by facing Old Dominion and Wofford.

17. Stanford (-)

The Cardinal have competed in both games. But interim head coach Frank Reich is struggling getting the offense going. BYU bottled Stanford to only 161 total yards.